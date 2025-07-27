First British Superbikes 2025 win for Kyle Ryde “a long time coming”

Kyle Ryde went one better in every race over the Brands Hatch weekend to finish round five back on the winners step, cutting the championship gap to Bradley Ray in the process.

The Nitrous Competitions OMG rider was looking sharp in the earlier sprint race, and able to close in on winner Scott Redding in the closing stages.

Able to run stronger than most when the rain arrived and confident after his early result, the reigning champion was able to work his way past Danny Kent, who took the lead after the safety car, and then hold on for his first race win of the season.

Ryde explained the wait since October to finish first:

“Long time coming. I’ve had a few races this year where I thought I could win, but didn’t ride my best or made a mistake or the bike didn’t feel good at the end. But yeah, made the most of today really.

I had a great sprint race behind Scott , the last two laps gave me a lot of encouragement for this afternoons race.

Got a good start. Everyone was battling a little bit. When Danny passed Brad, I just tried to catch Brad a little bit off guard and passed him on the same lap and I think that’s what got me the win really. I sat behind Danny for a few laps while everyone was trying to settle in and when it started raining I made a move on Danny at the end of the back straight. Then just went as fast as I could.

I knew Danny would be able to keep up ‘cause he showed great speed today - last two laps just had to defend.“

With fastest laps being traded at the front of the race, consistency has proved key for the #1 rider, a podium regular with three more at Brands Hatch, but his first win since the end of the 2024 season again on his mind:

“Wasn’t the fastest lap times but rode really well and I’m very happy to take my first win of 2025, and since the last one was here in October it’s been a long time coming, so it was all worth it.”

Looking ahead Ryde thought that the fact that he has been faster than the previous year in every round so far bodes well for a positive Thruxton:

“We had a great Thruxton last year, not amazing, but it was a solid weekend and every track I’ve been to up to here I’ve been at a better speed than last year, so yeah looking forward to it.”