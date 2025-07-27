Danny Kent was quick to thank his team after leading a good portion of the third race at Brands Hatch and coming close to a win at the track where the #52 last graced the top step last season.

The McAMS rider detailed after the race how they built into the weekend working together, with improvements every race taking Kent to second:

“It’s been a great weekend for me and McAMS Racing. No, first of all I just want to a massive say thank you to those guys. They’ve been working so hard behind the scenes to try and give me the feeling that I’ve been chasing all year.

Coming into the weekend we, the team, made some changes within the team and with the set-up of the bike and the results speak for themselves. Hats off to those guys.

It all stemmed form yesterday’s race with fifth position. Even though it was a strong race from me considering how the year started I was still disappointed because I knew there was a few areas that we really needed to work on and then today we got those sorted - that I could fight for the podium, for wins.

The team did a mega job looking at the data and gave me a great bike to go out there and fight.”

The former Moto3 champion explained how the Yamaha was working better in some sections of the Kent track and how it affected his ability to stay at the front of the race:

“That final race it was basically the exit of turn two and a couple of other corners where on exit I’d lose a lot, but then the rest of the track I was able to gain them and it was a bit of a yo-yo effect.

I just wanted to try and improve the bike in those areas so that I could stay on the back of them.”

It has been a hard start to the season for Kent, with a best of sixth at Oulton Park, Eighth over the Donington weekend, sixth again at Snetterton, with a glimmer of hope at the last round at Knockhill with a fourth place.

“Over the moon, really over the moon.

It’s been such a hard, hard start to the 2025, after the year we had last year. Hopefully our year starts now.”

Kent is looking forward to the next round in Thruxton, a home race for the Wiltshire born rider:

“Thruxton, home track and had a really successful Thruxton in 2024 and after this weekend where we’ve really found a good feeling with the bike, things are looking good and on the up.”

