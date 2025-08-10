Andrea Stella is softly-spoken but has been feted as one of the standout characters from the first half of the F1 2025 season.

The McLaren team principal has overseen his outfit topping the constructors’ championship and the drivers’ standings.

Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by nine points in the drivers’ championship, so it’s likely one of McLaren’s drivers will end Max Verstappen’s four-year dominance.

Stella became the team principal at McLaren in December 2023, replacing Andreas Seidl, is part of a current crop of bosses with an engineering background.

Laurent Mekies who replaced Christian Horner at Red Bull is in a similar mould.

So perhaps the competitiveness of McLaren’s car is no surprise, but Stella has also cultivated a much-changed working environment.

“A few years ago when I was at Aston Martin, shortly after I’d left McLaren, the team was down,” remembered Bernie Collins who is now a broadcaster at Sky Sports.

“They didn’t look like they were having fun. It was political.

“He has really changed that, you can see it in the guys and girls, and how they work together, how relaxed they are.

“When you speak to people about working with him? It’s like he is their leader and they will follow him into any battle.

“They have so much faith in him, and it’s really refreshing to see.

“He was unsure about taking on that lead role. He maybe didn’t see that strength within himself.

“One of his strengths is that he can say ‘I don’t know everything about engine development’, or whatever it might be. He lets other engineers get on with it.

“He understands enough to have the conversation, then lets them make the decision.”

McLaren 'culture' rated as key to F1 performance

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris

Jamie Chadwick added: “That culture within McLaren is so strong.

“We’re staying in the same hotel as them, and the whole team is so happy.

“That’s hard for a race team. The year is long, it can be a tricky environment to be in.

“To have a culture where everyone is excited by the winning is impressive.

“That’s the culture he has instilled, as well as providing an incredibly fast racing car.”

The only McLaren representative without a smile at the most recent race, the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, might have been Piastri who saw teammate Norris pip him to the win.

But McLaren are on course for a remarkable record at the next race at Zandvoort, which would break Mercedes and Ferrari’s grip, for 1-2 finishes.