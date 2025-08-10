Honda MotoGP rider Joan Mir says he ‘hopes to have the strength to keep pushing’ in the second half of the 2025 season after a crash-filled opening 12 rounds to his campaign.

After a miserable 2024 season, Honda has made genuine progress with its RC213V in the first half of the current campaign.

The Japanese brand ended its win drought at the French Grand Prix, after LCR’s Johann Zarco dominated a dramatic wet race, before finishing second at the following British Grand Prix.

At the summer break, Honda is fourth in the constructors’ table and is just 40 points behind Aprilia in a tight battle for second in the manufacturers’ standings.

But Honda’s factory team duo has struggled to get on terms with Zarco’s form, with injury impacting Luca Marini’s campaign.

Joan Mir endured crash-filled 2025 MotoGP season

Joan Mir has suffered eight crashes in grands prix and 15 for the season, with the 2020 world champion in recent rounds finding himself involved in other people’s accidents.

It has left the Spaniard down in 19th in the standings on just 32 points, with Mir having shown potential to be further up than he currently is.

Reflecting on the first half of the season, he told motogp.com: “I think it was a first part of the season with many crashes, some which were my fault and others that were not.

“I tried to learn from the ones that were my fault, but for the other ones I could not learn from them.

“I just hope that I have the strength to continue pushing as I’m doing and I believe Honda will bring something that will help me to fight with the others.”

Mir qualified fifth at the recent Czech Grand Prix, but was taken out on the opening lap by Gresini’s Alex Marquez after an overtake attempt went awry.

This followed a German Grand Prix in which Mir was running well inside the points before being wiped out by a crashing Ai Ogura at Turn 1.

At the previous Dutch Grand Prix, Mir was powerless to avoid the stricken Gresini Ducati belonging to Fermin Aldeguer after the rookie had suffered his own crash.

Mir said after the Czech Grand Prix that his seeming misfortune in being more often than not caught up in other people’s crashes is down to the fact the current Honda doesn’t have enough power to fight with and his ability to brake later than his rivals expect.