Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri split by a unique perspective from F1 pitwall

McLaren drivers only separated by tiniest of margins in F1 2025

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris

A former F1 strategist has explained why she would favour one McLaren driver over the other.

Only nine points separate F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri from his teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren are sure to retain the constructors’ championship and very likely to end the dominant era of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Such is McLaren’s advantage in terms of their car, the tiniest details have been deciding grands prix.

Last time out at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, a late-notice decision for Norris to run a one-stop strategy instead of a two-stop enabled him to edge Oscar Piastri and win the race, cutting down the title deficit in the process.

Oscar Piastri given an edge over Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris

Bernie Collins - who formerly worked as a strategist at Aston Martin and now shares her expertise as a Sky Sports broadcaster - was asked if she’d rather work alongside Norris or Piastri.

“They are very different characters but both are very determined,” Collins answered.

“Both of them - if they end up out of position or need to overtake a car to make progress - both of them have the ability to do it.

“That’s something you need in strategy. You want a driver who is on board with the strategy. If they need to overtake two or three cars in the last stint - can they do it? Both drivers have that ability.

“Without knowing either of them personally, probably Piastri.

“I know he’d sit down with the data, he’d listen in the meetings, with what you’re trying to say to him.

“I don’t know either of them personally. But if I had to choose? Piastri.”

The different temperaments of Norris and Piastri is a constant talking point inside the F1 paddock.

Norris, particularly last season when he fell short in the title fight against Verstappen, was sometimes downbeat and self-critical.

Piastri can often appear colder and more calculating, and an frustrated outburst at a penalty at the F1 British Grand Prix was somewhat out of character.

They remain neck-and-neck with a first F1 drivers’ title at stake.

It could yet come down to the smallest margins from within the McLaren camp.

Norris and Piastri came close to a clash in Hungary but avoided disaster.

“That was firm racing, it was fair racing at the same time. It was definitely within our principles,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella told media including Crash.net.

“We had a bit of a lock-up with Oscar but at the same time Lando left some space because he knew that Oscar would have been on the limit of braking."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Andrea Stella ended McLaren politics, now staff “follow into any battle”
48m ago
Andrea Stella
MotoGP News
I'm a Ducati rider, what I saw Marc Marquez do from track-side wowed me
48m ago
Franco Morbidelli, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri split by a unique perspective from F1 pitwall
2h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Simon Crafar explains why MotoGP steward role is "more than punishing riders"
2h ago
Simon Crafar
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told he must make "radical" change to resurrect F1 career
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP Feature
Jorge Martin shown a crystal ball with bold MotoGP predictions made
5h ago
Jorge Martin
IndyCar News
Pato O'Ward has 'no explanation' for performance in Portland IndyCar qualifying result
12h ago
Pato O'Ward will lead the field away in Portland.
BSB News
Kyle Ryde wins close battle at Thruxton - “All I’ve seen was plus zero!”
15h ago
Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent, Max Cook, BSB, 2025, Thruxton, Race One
BSB News
Danny Kent “can fight for a win” after second place in Thruxton race one
15h ago
Danny Kent, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
BSB News
Max Cook “felt like Marquez” after super saves at Thruxton
15h ago
Max Cook, BSB, 2025, Thruxton