Felix Rosenqvist in his Grateful Dead Meyer Shank
© IndyCar

IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying.

09 Aug 2025
20:45
FInal top six
  • Lundgaard
  • O'Ward
  • Rosenqvist
  • Power
  • Malukas
  • Palou
20:44
Lundgaard takes P1

He has an engine penalty so that makes O'Ward tomorrows pole sitter.

20:44
Chequered flag

Everyone is going quicker by Palou doesn't seem to be on a lap.

20:43
Palou loses fastest lap

The mistake means he loses his fastest lap and he is now on flat spotted tyres - big chance for O'Ward here.

20:42
Palou in the wall at the final corner

That's the same mistake as Robert Shwartzman earlier but he got luckier with it despite having more speed.

20:41
Power is the current fastest

He is followed by Lundgaard and Rosenqvist. Palou sits fourth ahead of O'Ward in fifth.

20:38
Fast Six goes green

In many ways it is your Fast Five as whatever Christian Lundgaard does he will start six places below his qualifying position.

20:28
Your Fast Six
  • Felix Rosenqvist
  • Christian Lundgaard
  • Pato O'Ward
  • Alex Palou
  • Will Power
  • David Malukas
20:27
Rossi is painfully out

He just misses out by the skin of his teeth.

20:26
Everyone in the elimination zone is improving

There is not a single driver in the elimination zone not going quicker. This will still all change.

20:26
Palou goes fastest

Power goes second while Malukas goes fourth. Ericsson is in the top six.

20:24
Four laps available

Drivers can still get four laps in which likely means two or three push laps.

20:22
Who needs to improve?

Dixon currently sits in ninth while Ericsson is plum last in 12th.

20:21
O'Ward goes fastest

Palou and Newgarden both go quicker however. The new engine is really bringing Josef into this, he also has a six place grid penalty though.

20:20
Lundgaard goes to the top

Palou originally sat on top but Lundgaard now takes the top spot. He has a six place grid penalty so even if he makes the Fast Six, he will not start there.

20:19
Who will make it into the Fast Six?

Our championship competitors Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou both topped their groups so expect them to go through while drivers such as Rossi and Armstrong will need everything they've got here.

20:13
Your Top Twelve
  • Alex Palou
  • Kyffin Simpson
  • Will Power
  • Marcus Armstrong
  • Alexander Rossi
  • David Malukas
  • Pato O'Ward
  • Marcus Ericsson
  • Josef Newgarden
  • Felix Rosenqvist
  • Scott Dixon
  • Christian Lundgaard
20:06
Newgarden makes it in

Newgarden goes third, looks like that new engine is coming in handy as he saves himself from elimination.

20:06
This is going to be very close for a lot drivers

No one seems to be improving in the elimination zone. I think that Herta and Kirkwood are both out.

20:05
Herta goes fourth

O'Ward also goes quickest with Kirkwood in seventh.

20:04
Christian Rasmussen goes third

Ed Carpenter Racing are looking good today, can they get both cars into Fast Twelve?

20:03
Two minutes on the clock

Ericsson sits on top while Dixon, Herta, and Lundgaard all need improvements.

20:00
O'Ward sits in fourth

He currently looks less competitive than Palou and has done through practice.

19:59
Times changing quickly

Dixon goes quickest and now its O'Ward out in the drop zone in ninth. Things are changing quickly in Group Two.

19:58
Group underway

O'Ward tops the time sheets while Scott Dixon sits 12th.

