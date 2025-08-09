- Lundgaard
- O'Ward
- Rosenqvist
- Power
- Malukas
- Palou
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
He has an engine penalty so that makes O'Ward tomorrows pole sitter.
Everyone is going quicker by Palou doesn't seem to be on a lap.
The mistake means he loses his fastest lap and he is now on flat spotted tyres - big chance for O'Ward here.
That's the same mistake as Robert Shwartzman earlier but he got luckier with it despite having more speed.
He is followed by Lundgaard and Rosenqvist. Palou sits fourth ahead of O'Ward in fifth.
In many ways it is your Fast Five as whatever Christian Lundgaard does he will start six places below his qualifying position.
- Felix Rosenqvist
- Christian Lundgaard
- Pato O'Ward
- Alex Palou
- Will Power
- David Malukas
He just misses out by the skin of his teeth.
There is not a single driver in the elimination zone not going quicker. This will still all change.
Power goes second while Malukas goes fourth. Ericsson is in the top six.
Drivers can still get four laps in which likely means two or three push laps.
Dixon currently sits in ninth while Ericsson is plum last in 12th.
Palou and Newgarden both go quicker however. The new engine is really bringing Josef into this, he also has a six place grid penalty though.
Palou originally sat on top but Lundgaard now takes the top spot. He has a six place grid penalty so even if he makes the Fast Six, he will not start there.
Our championship competitors Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou both topped their groups so expect them to go through while drivers such as Rossi and Armstrong will need everything they've got here.
- Alex Palou
- Kyffin Simpson
- Will Power
- Marcus Armstrong
- Alexander Rossi
- David Malukas
- Pato O'Ward
- Marcus Ericsson
- Josef Newgarden
- Felix Rosenqvist
- Scott Dixon
- Christian Lundgaard
Newgarden goes third, looks like that new engine is coming in handy as he saves himself from elimination.
No one seems to be improving in the elimination zone. I think that Herta and Kirkwood are both out.
O'Ward also goes quickest with Kirkwood in seventh.
Ed Carpenter Racing are looking good today, can they get both cars into Fast Twelve?
Ericsson sits on top while Dixon, Herta, and Lundgaard all need improvements.
He currently looks less competitive than Palou and has done through practice.
Dixon goes quickest and now its O'Ward out in the drop zone in ninth. Things are changing quickly in Group Two.
O'Ward tops the time sheets while Scott Dixon sits 12th.