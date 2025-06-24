Max Quiles “has something special” but “don’t put pressure on the young talent” - Marc Marquez

Maximo Quiles’ mentor, eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez, says the Spanish teenager should not be put under pressure to achieve certain targets following his victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Quiles’ Moto3 win at Mugello marked the continuation of a remarkably similar path for the 17-year-old to that of Marquez, who also won his first grand prix at the Tuscan circuit back in 2010.

This follows on from Le Mans, where Quiles – who is a part of Marquez’s Vertical Group management company – matched Marquez in taking his first pole position at the famous French venue, and from Silverstone where Quiles took his first podium in the British Grand Prix – just as Marquez had done (albeit at Donington) in 2008.

Speaking after the MotoGP race at Mugello, Marc Marquez admitted there was a curiosity about he similarity between his and Quiles’ early landmarks.

“It’s numbers,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider told the post-race press conference after he won himself at Mugello in the MotoGP race there – an iconic 93rd win for him.

“I mean, 15 years ago I got my first victory here and now my 93rd in Mugello.

“With Maximo [Quiles] it’s the same: first pole in France like me, his first podium was in England, and now his first victory here in Italy.

“Numbers are numbers.

“I don’t believe in something more than we are here, but sometimes it looks like somebody has managed those numbers.”

Despite the on-paper similarities, Marquez was keen to point out that his own past achievements should not result in pressure now being placed on Quiles simply for the relationship between the two.

“Don’t put pressure,” Marquez said when asked if Quiles could match his numbers.

“Don’t put pressure to the young talent.

“In the end, he will have his career and both of us will try to support him in the best way possible.”

In this vein, Marquez also said that part of what is important for Quiles is the support of the people around him in his early grand prix career – including the Marquezes, but also his own family.

“Maximo arrived in the championship with very good energy, a good mentality, which is the most important thing for a young talent,” he said.

“Good family around him and we are very happy because most of the people say ‘He’s Marc’s young talent’, but it’s both of us [Marquez brothers] and Vertical Group is supporting him.

“We are a team.

“This kid has something special, but now he needs to enjoy it. He needs to do the mistakes of a young talent.

“He needs to burn all of those moments in the world championship, but especially the most important thing he needs to be aware of social media, good comments, because the feet on the ground is the most important thing for a young rider.”