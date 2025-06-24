Ai Ogura “ended up in a good way” in MotoGP racing return at Mugello

Having missed the past two races through injury, Ai Ogura was able to return to racing in MotoGP at the Italian Grand Prix and secured a top-10 finish on Sunday.

Ogura’s return at the Italian MotoGP followed a failed attempt to come back to racing at the Aragon Grand Prix, following a crash in practice at the British Grand Prix which resulted in a broken tibia.

The Japanese entered the weekend in Italy saying that bike time was his priority, but he ended with a top-10 – ensuring the continuation of what has been a solid rookie season results-wise, Ogura having finished in the top-10 of all grands prix he’s started this year with the exception of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“It was fun to ride today, I think it was a good race,” Ai Ogura told MotoGP.com after the race in Mugello.

“Even yesterday’s Sprint I gained a lot of positions, and even more today.

“So, think about how we started on Friday and having a difficult qualifying on Saturday, I think we ended up in a good way.

“It’s just the comeback race, so my target was just to finish, but still scoring points is really nice.”

Fernandez: Jerez test “changed the situation”

For Ogura’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Raul Fernandez, the Mugello race, which ended in a seventh-place finish, was a result of changes that were made at the Jerez test back at the end of Aprilia.

“I’m really happy,” he told MotoGP.com.

“I think we made a good job during the weekend, but, since Jerez test, we changed the situation.

“Basically, for me and for the team it was super-important, but especially how we manage the situation.”

Fernandez added that he might have been able to fight against Franco Morbidelli for sixth place in the second half of the race, but he was struggling with pain in his hand after his crash in practice on Friday.

“After the crash on Friday, I didn’t feel so good,” he said.

“I had more today to fight with Franco [Morbidelli] for sixth place, but I was super-painful with the hand and I had to manage the last 10 laps.

“Anyway, I’m happy. I’m happy for the pace, but I’m more happy because the last lap I was 14th and lap-by-lap I was recovering so well.

“Also, Aprilia was making a good job during the weekend. We know before [coming here] that it is a very Ducati track, but we were competitive and I’m happy.”