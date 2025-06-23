Liberty Media finalises MotoGP takeover after EU approval

Carmelo Ezpeleta says MotoGP’s future is “even brighter” as Liberty Media takes control following EU approval.

Liberty Media has received unconditional approval from the European Commission to complete its acquisition of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, with the deal now expected to close no later than July 3, 2025.

The ruling follows an 'in-depth investigation' by the Commission to assess whether the transaction would reduce competition in the licensing of broadcasting rights for sports content.

Ultimately, the Commission concluded that the merger would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

The final regulatory green light paves the way for the owners of Formula 1 to begin a new chapter in the history of MotoGP.

Liberty will acquire 84% of Dorna Sports, with the remaining 16% retained by existing MotoGP management. 

Carmelo Ezpeleta, who has served as CEO of Dorna since 1998, will remain in charge of MotoGP 'along with his management team'.

However, members of Liberty Media’s board of directors and management team, including Chase Carey, director of Liberty Media and former CEO of Formula 1, and Sean Bratches, former Managing Director of Commercial Operations at Formula 1, will join Ezpeleta and Enrique Aldama, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Dorna, on Dorna’s board of directors.

“Today’s approval from the European Commission marks the final condition to closing Liberty’s acquisition of MotoGP,” said Derek Chang, President and CEO of Liberty Media. “We are thrilled to officially commence Liberty’s partnership with Carmelo and his excellent management team.

“MotoGP is a highly attractive premium sports asset with incredible racing, a passionate fanbase and a strong cash flow profile. We believe the sport and brand have significant growth potential, which we will look to realise through deepening the connection with the core fan base and expanding to a wider global audience.”

Ezpeleta welcomed the EU decision and said Liberty Media’s arrival marks a pivotal step in MotoGP’s evolution.

“We are very happy that the European Commission has approved the transaction,” said Ezpeleta. “This is an important milestone confirming the even brighter future that lies ahead for MotoGP.

“MotoGP is one of the most thrilling sports on Earth, and we look forward to accelerating the sport’s growth and expanding its reach to even more fans around the world.

“Liberty is the best possible partner for our sport and the entire MotoGP community, and we are excited to create even greater value for our fans, commercial partners and everyone competing.”

The deal values MotoGP at €4.2 billion and positions Liberty Media to replicate its commercially successful transformation of Formula 1, which has seen global interest surge since its 2017 takeover.

Further details on Liberty’s plans for MotoGP are expected to follow once the deal formally closes in early July.

