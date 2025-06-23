Maverick Vinales: “We were fighting the Ducatis in their own track”

KTM's Maverick Vinales was saving tyres before a clash with Franco Morbidelli ended his Italian MotoGP charge - Ducati only 10th on top speed charts.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP

Maverick Vinales’ charge in the Italian MotoGP was cut short by a clumsy move from Franco Morbidelli, but the Tech3 KTM rider took pride in being able to fight the dominant Ducatis at their home track.

Vinales, who had narrowly missed out on top non-Ducati status in qualifying to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, claimed that accolade in Saturday’s Sprint and felt even stronger in Sunday’s grand prix – until taken out on lap 9.

“I was riding well. We were fighting against the Ducatis in their own track, so that's a really good sign,” Vinales said.

The Spaniard had just overtaken Morbidelli for fourth and was settling into a strong rhythm when the VR46 rider attempted a rash lunge up the inside, colliding with Vinales and sending him crashing out of the grand prix.

Morbidelli was later handed a long lap penalty for the move – then a second for running wide during its execution – but Vinales was left to rue what might have been.

“Overall, it has been a very positive weekend. We are on the level, so that's very important,” he said.

“I keep a really good feeling because it's the first time I was in the front of the race but saving my tyres. So that's a really good sign.

“I was riding very smooth, taking a lot of care on the traction side. And I was there. So that's a good improvement.”

Vinales chases the Ducatis, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Vinales chases the Ducatis, 2025 Italian MotoGP

Running close to the Ducatis also gave Vinales a valuable technical insight into the differences between the Desmosedici and his RC16.

“Let’s say in Arrabbiata 1 and 2, corner 5 and 7, where you just keep rolling into the turn, our bike is very strong,” he explained.

“In the corners where you have to keep the brakes on for longer – like corner 12 or 15, the last corner – the Ducati seems a little bit easier when they release the front brake. They turn a little bit easier and keep a lot of corner speed.

“That’s the thing we always see on the data. When you ride with them, we’re now a little bit closer after the modification on the aero spec, but still there is a little bit of margin to improve on that. The rest I felt on their level.”

While Ducati still holds the overall advantage, top speed charts from Mugello showed a surprisingly story, with rival manufacturers all having at least one bike faster than the quickest Ducati, which was only tenth on the list.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi clocked the highest speed of the grand prix at 362.4km/h and led the average speed rankings with 360.0km/h. Fellow RS-GP rider Raul Fernandez was second fastest, followed by the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Johann Zarco was fifth for Honda, while Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha in ninth. The fastest Ducati through the speed trap was VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio – in tenth – despite finishing on the podium.

Notably, MotoGP race winner Marc Marquez registered the second-slowest top speed, ahead of only Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra:

 RiderMachineAverage speed (Top 5) km/hMax Speed km/h

1

Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia

360.0

362.4

2

Raul Fernandez

Aprilia

358.3

361.2

3

Pedro Acosta

KTM

359.4

361.2

4

Brad Binder

KTM

359.2

360.0

5

Johann Zarco

Honda

334.6

357.6

6

Maverick Vinales

KTM

355.4

357.6

7

Joan Mir

Honda

355.7

357.6

8

Ai Ogura

Aprilia

356.0

357.6

9

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

355.2

356.4

10

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Ducati

354.7

356.4

11

Miguel Oliveira

Yamaha

355.4

356.4

12

Alex Rins

Yamaha

354.7

355.2

13

Fermin Aldeguer

Ducati

353.6

355.2

14

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

353.5

355.2

15

Franco Morbidelli

Ducati

352.4

354.0

16

Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia

352.5

354.0

17

Jack Miller

Yamaha

353.1

354.0

18

Alex Marquez

Ducati

348.8

354.0

19

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

349.9

351.7

20

Marc Marquez

Ducati

349.1

351.7

21

Somkiat Chantra

Honda

340.1

350.6

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
20m ago
Toto Wolff weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles: “You don’t lose your skills”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
42m ago
Maverick Vinales: “We were fighting the Ducatis in their own track”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to miss FP1 at Austrian Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller: “At that point, it was basically unrideable”
Jack Miller, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
How Valentino Rossi helped assemble “great” 24 Hours of Spa BMW line-up
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher claims McLaren have now made ‘internal’ decision to favour Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
3h ago
Aston Martin reject Adrian Newey ‘dictator’ tag as early impact praised
Adrian Newey
F1 News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
2024 Austrian GP start
F1 News
5h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri, George Russell ahead of Austrian GP
Daniel Ricciardo stands in between Oscar Piastri and George Russell
F1 News
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas teases F1 return with funny social media post
Valtteri Bottas