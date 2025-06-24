Yamaha looking for Jonathan Rea to “adapt his style” to WorldSBK R1

Niccolo Canepa says Jonathan Rea “has still not been able to adapt his style” to the Yamaha R1 in WorldSBK.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Niccolo Canepa says that Jonathan Rea is still yet to “adapt his style” to the Yamaha R1 in WorldSBK after what the Italian described as a “disappointing” round at Misano for the #65.

Rea's Superpole struggles continued at Misano as he qualified only 16th, and he was only able to improve to 12th in Race 1. A better Superpole Race performance brought him onto the front three rows for Race 2 in seventh place, but he crashed from seventh place early in the second full-length race.

The Northern Irish rider said after the second World Superbike race at Misano just over one week ago that the weekend had followed a “positive trajectory”, despite Race 2 crash.

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager Niccolo Canepa, though, said that it was a weekend that saw Rea “not really competitive throughout”, and that the six-time World Champion’s struggles come in contrast to the performances of riders like Andrea Locatelli and Remy Gardner, for whom the R1 is “working quite well”.

“It was a disappointing weekend for Jonny [Jonathan Rea], as despite a quite positive test a few weeks earlier he was not really competitive throughout the weekend, qualifying 16th, finishing 12th in Race 1 with lap times far away from the guys in front,” Canepa said after the Emilia-Romagna Round.

“The Superpole Race was a little bit better, but then in Race 2 he had a crash, so it has been difficult for him.

“He has still not been able to find a way to adapt his style to extract the pace out of the R1, which is working quite well at the minute in the hands of Locatelli and Gardner.”

Rea left Misano lying 18th in the riders’ standings on 16 points. The next stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar is Donington, where Rea scored his one and so far only podium with Yamaha in the Superpole Race last year.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
27m ago
Felipe Drugovich emerges as possible Cadillac F1 contender alongside Valtteri Bottas
Felipe Drugovich
BSB News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin set for surgery after Snetterton BSB injury, recovery timeline unconfirmed
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri
Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Max Quiles “has something special” but “don’t put pressure on the young talent” - Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Max Quiles embrace in parc ferme, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen hailed for “old-style fighting and driving” despite closing on F1 race ban
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas pinpoints two key factors behind Lewis Hamilton’s slow Ferrari adaptation
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda “looks certain” to lose Red Bull drive as rumours swirl
Yuki Tsunoda
IndyCar News
4h ago
All you need to know about IndyCar’s new chassis and engine plans for 2028
Road America
WSBK News
4h ago
Yamaha looking for Jonathan Rea to “adapt his style” to WorldSBK R1
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.