Yuki Tsunoda “looks certain” to lose Red Bull drive as rumours swirl

Yuki Tsunoda will likely lose his Red Bull drive at the end of the 2025 F1 season.

According to reputable BBC F1 journalist Andrew Benson, Tsunoda “looks certain to be dropped” if his performance doesn’t significantly improve.

Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson after just two rounds amid the Kiwi’s disappointing level of performance.

Tsunoda has proven to be a slight upgrade on Lawson, but continues to lag well behind Max Verstappen.

With Isack Hadjar being a revelation at Racing Bulls, a change for 2026 seems inevitable, according to Benson.

“The obvious place to start is the two Red Bull teams. Yuki Tsunoda looks certain to be dropped by Red Bull unless he can find a major uplift in performance,” Benson wrote.

“The expectation is that Isack Hadjar will replace him alongside Max Verstappen, assuming the Dutchman stays where he is, following the Frenchman’s impressive start to his career at Racing Bulls.”

Arvid Lindblad, who is part of Red Bull’s junior programme, is expected to be handed a promotion to RB next year.

“Briton Arvid Lindblad, who is racing in Formula 2 for the first time this year and is third in the championship, has a good chance of being promoted to Racing Bulls.

“Whether Liam Lawson keeps his seat there remains an open question.”

Focus on Alpine

The majority of teams have their driver lineups locked down for next year, as well as the rest of the grid.

Mercedes have two seats free but are expected to retain George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The second Alpine seat is up for grabs.

Franco Colapinto has not convinced Alpine, while Sergio Perez has been linked.

“The drivers at McLaren, Ferrari, Williams, Aston Martin, Haas and Sauber/Audi are all tied in for next year,” Benson explained.

“That leaves Mercedes and Alpine. The likelihood is that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will retain their seats at Mercedes. Although if Verstappen was to become available, that could obviously lead to a change there.

“At Alpine, Pierre Gasly is under contract but the second seat is wide open.

“It’s anyone’s guess who’ll get that with all the uncertainty hanging over the team following the departure of Renault chairman Luca de Meo, who was the driving force behind its rebranding, and behind the appointment of Flavio Briatore as executive adviser and de facto team boss.”

