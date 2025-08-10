Bradley Ray “super happy” with two podiums after warm-up changes

Bradley Ray was back on the podium after making changes to the Raceways Yamaha ahead of Sunday’s Thruxton races.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The final day of the Thruxton meeting marked a turnaround for championship leader Bradley Ray, who was only eighth in race one on Saturday.

That was a low result by the exacting results he has displayed since returning to British Superbikes, with ten wins to his credit - other than his crash at Brands Hatch and fourth in race three there, it has been the only other time Ray has been off the podium in a near perfect start to his 2025 campaign.

Bradley Ray, Danny Kent, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025,Thruxton
Bradley Ray, Danny Kent, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025,Thruxton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The #28 was happy with his progress over the weekend, moving to third in race two, before taking second in the final feature race:

“It was a solid race compared to yesterday’s long race. I was a lot better off that I was, Was able to fight, my plan.

I wanted to stay near the front because once you get a few people in front of you, it’s sometimes difficult to make a pass because you have to use too much tyre. So I just got into  a rhythm - a lot slower that maybe what I thought from my run out down in warm-up this morning, just held of Iddon as long as I could.”

Ray was in front at the time of Danny Kent’s race-winning pass, with tyres coming heavily into play at a track well known for eating them up:

“Made a pass - so I just tried to attack straight back and same with Danny, He passed me onto the last lap and he’s always been a bit stronger. Same with Iddon through turn eight and nine onto the back straight. I just tried to drive as hard as I could on the last lap.

Danny broke late. I broke just a little bit later but with the 20 laps on the tyre, trying to get it stopped - the front was closing, the rear was coming round. Just couldn’t pull it down the apex.

Overall super happy from where I was yesterday to finish Sunday with two podiums. It’s good for the work we’ve done and good heading to Cadwell.”

Ray went on to explain that their warm-up changes paid dividends for Sunday but a part of their problems at Raceways came from him being away at WSBK and team owner Steve Rogers having come out of retirement, leaving them unready for Thruxton’s specific tyre requirements:

“Just springs really, honestly, because Steve hasn’t been here since they had the new D tyre, I’ve never rode the D tyre, so we were a bit lost on the set-up.

Normally, to get grip you go softer, but  in our case it was the complete opposite, So we made a radical change in warm-up to basically gave us the direction of where to go. Straight away the bike felt like my bike again and I had grip and was able to push on. So we literally didn’t the bike from his morning to now. Felt a lot nicer than yesterday.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
Danny Kent’s plan to “break as late as I possibly can” brings Thruxton double
51m ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Thruxton
BSB News
Bradley Ray “super happy” with two podiums after warm-up changes
57m ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
BSB News
Christian Iddon relishes first 2025 BSB podium at Thruxton
1h ago
Danny Kent, Bradley Ray, Christian Iddon 2025, BSB, Thruxton
IndyCar News
Alex Palou named 2025 IndyCar world champion after Pato O'Ward retires from Portland
1h ago
Alex Palou has been name the 2025 IndyCar world champion.
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Race LIVE UPDATES!
3h ago
Christian Lundgaard at the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.

More News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (3)
4h ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Thruxton
MotoGP News
Alex Rins MotoGP exit rumour has Jack Miller on high-alert
5h ago
Alex Rins
F1 News
Evolving Lando Norris attribute feted as ‘what McLaren have lacked’
5h ago
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
David Malukas calls his AJ Foyt IndyCar a "rocket ship" after Portland qualifying
6h ago
David Malukas will start fourth in the 2025 IndyCar Portland race.
IndyCar News
'If we can't get the IndyCar championship tomorrow, it's ok' says unbothered Alex Palou
7h ago
Alex Palou in Portland.