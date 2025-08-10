Bradley Ray “super happy” with two podiums after warm-up changes

The final day of the Thruxton meeting marked a turnaround for championship leader Bradley Ray, who was only eighth in race one on Saturday.

That was a low result by the exacting results he has displayed since returning to British Superbikes, with ten wins to his credit - other than his crash at Brands Hatch and fourth in race three there, it has been the only other time Ray has been off the podium in a near perfect start to his 2025 campaign.

Bradley Ray, Danny Kent, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025,Thruxton © Ian Hopgood Photography

The #28 was happy with his progress over the weekend, moving to third in race two, before taking second in the final feature race:

“It was a solid race compared to yesterday’s long race. I was a lot better off that I was, Was able to fight, my plan.

I wanted to stay near the front because once you get a few people in front of you, it’s sometimes difficult to make a pass because you have to use too much tyre. So I just got into a rhythm - a lot slower that maybe what I thought from my run out down in warm-up this morning, just held of Iddon as long as I could.”

Ray was in front at the time of Danny Kent’s race-winning pass, with tyres coming heavily into play at a track well known for eating them up:

“Made a pass - so I just tried to attack straight back and same with Danny, He passed me onto the last lap and he’s always been a bit stronger. Same with Iddon through turn eight and nine onto the back straight. I just tried to drive as hard as I could on the last lap.

Danny broke late. I broke just a little bit later but with the 20 laps on the tyre, trying to get it stopped - the front was closing, the rear was coming round. Just couldn’t pull it down the apex.

Overall super happy from where I was yesterday to finish Sunday with two podiums. It’s good for the work we’ve done and good heading to Cadwell.”

Ray went on to explain that their warm-up changes paid dividends for Sunday but a part of their problems at Raceways came from him being away at WSBK and team owner Steve Rogers having come out of retirement, leaving them unready for Thruxton’s specific tyre requirements:

“Just springs really, honestly, because Steve hasn’t been here since they had the new D tyre, I’ve never rode the D tyre, so we were a bit lost on the set-up.

Normally, to get grip you go softer, but in our case it was the complete opposite, So we made a radical change in warm-up to basically gave us the direction of where to go. Straight away the bike felt like my bike again and I had grip and was able to push on. So we literally didn’t the bike from his morning to now. Felt a lot nicer than yesterday.”