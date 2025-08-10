Danny Kent’s plan to “break as late as I possibly can” brings Thruxton double

Danny Kent had already picked up a win in the shortened sprint earlier in the day and the longer feature race went as equally to plan, leaving both rider and team as first time double winners at Thruxton, continuing Yamaha’s dominance at the circuit.

The McAMS rider had set up perfectly for the weekend on Friday where he not only topped both sessions, but used extended stints to work on the endurance of the designated Thruxton tyre:

“Oh what a race! It stems from Friday really. We worked hard on FP1, FP2 on endurance and trying to make that tyre last, you know - it’s paid off massively today, in that in the last race, I just wanted to sit in fourth place for a majority of it - try and save as much tyre.

Sort of the last three laps make my way forward.”

Lessons were learned after race one for all the riders on track, with the pace and tyres in the back of all the British Superbikes riders minds:

“The first ten laps it was a lot calmer than what I thought it was going to be. I think we all learned from earlier's race and race one yesterday. There was hardly any overtaking. We were just being real smooth and trying to conserve our tyres. After 20 laps - the tyre dropped so much more than it did this morning. I tried to push as much as possible on that last lap, but still we did enough to get the win.”

Danny Kent, Bradley Ray, Christian Iddon, Thruxton, BSB, 2025 © Ian Hopgood Photography



After sitting patiently in the pack when the #52 was ready to make his moves forward, he first took Christian Iddon cleanly, then set about passing race leader Bradley Ray. The final sector down to Club was crucial for Kent’s race winning move:

“I just wanted to exit Church as fast as possible, but I could feel, I could feel my bike being pulled back, which normally means there is someone just about on come up the inside of me.

I sort of said to myself going in I’m going to break as late as I possibly can, which means if he passes me, there’s a good chance he’s going to run wide’ - and that’s exactly what happened.

I could see him - his trajectory was running wide - and I opened the throttle in a place where normally I’m still braking just so I could jump in front of him.”

Kent has improved heavily over the last two rounds of the BSB championship, leaving Brands Hatch with two podiums, and going one better at Thruxton, with two wins, with Saturday having brought a superb second to Kyle Ryde, taking Kent form fifth to third in the overall standings:

“What an amazing weekend for me, and McAMS, so pleased - I believe we’ve now moved up to third in the championship, which is great for me, McAMS Racing and for Yamaha. I believe that’s a one, two, three”.

