2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Race LIVE UPDATES!

There seems to be a slight delay in Portland - this also happened in Laguna Seca due to the Euros Final between the Lionesses and Spain going to penalties.
It's currently 27 degrees in Portland with clear skies and a wind gusts of 11km/h.
The heat will have an effect on the tyres so we'll see if this gives them a shorter life over the race.
We're live at the Portland track, we're expected to get going within the next 10 minutes or so.
Malukas will start fourth in today's race but qualified fifth after almost eliminated in Group One.
Pato O'Ward leads the field while Alex Palou will start fifth but it was not plain sailing for either in yesterday's qualifying.
Alex Palou kept it cool in the post-qualifying press conference shrugging off suggestions that he wants to win the title in Portland.
"If we can get it tomorrow, great, if we can't, it's ok"
Despite mathematically the only driver apart from Alex Palou who could still win the title, O'Ward relinquished that Palou as "already won it" after qualifying.
Christian Lundgaard may have taken the P1 Award but he will start seventh after an engine change.
There's a few other penalties up and down the grid that changes the starting grid from the qualifying results.
Alex Palou needs to shrink his lead in the championship to Pato O'Ward from 121 points to 107 points in order to walk away from Portland with the title.
Welcome to Crash.net's coverage of the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race.
Coverage is set to begin at 8pm.