Christian Lundgaard at the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.
LIVE

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Race LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race.

10 Aug 2025
20:13
Race broadcast to begin at 20:15pm GMT

There seems to be a slight delay in Portland - this also happened in Laguna Seca due to the Euros Final between the Lionesses and Spain going to penalties.

20:10
Weather at Portland

It's currently 27 degrees in Portland with clear skies and a wind gusts of 11km/h.

The heat will have an effect on the tyres so we'll see if this gives them a shorter life over the race.

20:01
Coverage is live

We're live at the Portland track, we're expected to get going within the next 10 minutes or so.

19:59
David Malukas calls his AJ Foyt IndyCar a "rocket ship"

Malukas will start fourth in today's race but qualified fifth after almost eliminated in Group One.

Read what he had to say.

David Malukas will start fourth in the 2025 IndyCar Portland race.
19:55
Qualifying recap

Pato O'Ward leads the field while Alex Palou will start fifth but it was not plain sailing for either in yesterday's qualifying.

Read more

Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.
19:51
Palou keeps it cool ahead of the race

Alex Palou kept it cool in the post-qualifying press conference shrugging off suggestions that he wants to win the title in Portland.

"If we can get it tomorrow, great, if we can't, it's ok"

Read more

Alex Palou in Toronto.
19:47
Pato O'Ward doesn't believe he can win the title

Despite mathematically the only driver apart from Alex Palou who could still win the title, O'Ward relinquished that Palou as "already won it" after qualifying.

Read more

Pato O'Ward at the Grand Prix of Monterey
19:44
Here's your starting grid

Christian Lundgaard may have taken the P1 Award but he will start seventh after an engine change.

There's a few other penalties up and down the grid that changes the starting grid from the qualifying results.

Here's your starting grid.

Christian Lundgaard with his P1 award.
19:39
How can Alex Palou win the championship today?

Alex Palou needs to shrink his lead in the championship to Pato O'Ward from 121 points to 107 points in order to walk away from Portland with the title.

Here's how he can do it.

Alex Palou in Portland.
19:35
Welcome

Welcome to Crash.net's coverage of the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race.

Coverage is set to begin at 8pm.

