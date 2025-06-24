Valtteri Bottas has offered insight into which areas Lewis Hamilton is struggling to adapt to at Ferrari.

Bottas spent five years as Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021.

The duo remained unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship during their time together as teammates.

Bottas was replaced by George Russell for the 2022 F1 season, forcing the Finn to move to Sauber.

Bottas spent three years at Sauber, driving with the Ferrari power unit.

Like Hamilton, Bottas had to adapt from Mercedes power to Ferrari power.

In an interview with Formula1.it, Bottas pinpointed “driveability” and “engine braking” as the main areas where Hamilton might be struggling.

The 10-time grand prix winner also admitted he was “close” to joining Ferrari, likely during his days with Williams.

“It’s true, I was close to Ferrari, but many years have passed now,” Bottas said.

“I can understand his decision, sometimes it’s necessary to change, and I think it’s a great opportunity for him to join Ferrari.

“It’s something that changes your life, and I think it’s really beautiful, for him and not only him.”

“I don’t know what the differences are between the two power units in the current specification, the 2025 one.

“But yes, I know them both. I’m waiting to do a test in the summer with this year’s car, but I think I can say that the main differences are in terms of driveability and the use of engine braking.

“In terms of peak power, I don’t think there are big differences, so I think his difficulties are related to these two parameters. Little by little, he’s adapting.”

Bottas hints at F1 return

On Monday, Bottas dropped a major hint that he could be close to making a return.

Botras has been heavily linked with an F1 comeback with Cadillac.

The 35-year-old is currently Mercedes’ test and reserve driver, having failed to land a seat with Sauber for 2025.

Bottas teased on social media with an amusing video where he referenced two seats in a Cadillac road car.

Bottas does face stern competition to secure a return to the grid.

Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu have all been linked with Cadillac.