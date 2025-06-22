Glenn Irwin: BSB title challenge “ruined”, Snetterton crash “could’ve been so much worse”

Glenn Irwin’s Snetterton BSB practice crash “could’ve been so much worse,” the PBM Ducati rider has said.

Glenn Irwin, 2025 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Glenn Irwin has given an update on his condition following a practice crash at the Snetterton BSB.

Irwin high-sided exiting turn nine on Saturday morning and was transferred to hospital in Norwich after an assessment at the circuit medical centre.

Irwin made a video from hospital which was posted to social media on Saturday evening, in which he detailed his injuries.

“I’ve smashed my sacrum, it’s in lots of pieces but they’re all quite close together so it might not need surgery, but with a view to returning to racing sometimes we get treated [differently] so maybe we have a surgery,” Irwin said.

“I have another fracture in my pelvis, where the hip socket goes into – that’s the only injuries I have.

“I’m very grateful; Andrew [Irwin] was very close to me, also Rory [Skinner]; when I crashed, the guys couldn’t see me with the cloud of dust and I’m thankful because it could’ve been so much worse.”

Irwin also directly confirmed that he will be missing some upcoming races which has “ruined” his title challenge for this year.

“I apologise to the team because we’ve ruined our championship challenge for sure, we will be missing for a little while,” he said.

“But, in true ‘Glenn’ spirit, we’re resilient, we’re determined, we will be back, and the goal is what the goal has always been, and that’s to lift the British Superbike Championship.”

Irwin entered the Snetterton round second in the BSB championship, 12 points behind points leader Bradley Ray, who extended his lead in Race 1 at Snetterton with a dominant win – the Raceways Yamaha rider is now 22 points clear of Kyle Ryde.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

