Unstoppable Bradley Ray takes “unbelievable” triple at Snetterton

Bradley Ray lead every session he took part in - aced practice took pole and won all three races, while also picking up BSB rider of the round from the fans and the King of Aces trophy for most points at Snetterton.

The form was to perhaps be expected as Ray had already achieved a triple with Raceways Yamaha at the previous round before the season break at Donington Park, coupled with his performance at the last visit he had to Snetterton, another triple in his title winning 2022 season.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton, podium, Tommy Bridewell, Rory Skinner © Ian Hopgood Photography

By race three Ray had stopped enjoying the comfortable gap he had on Saturday as his rivals, most notably Kyle Ryde ate into the advantage, something Ray was aware of and responded to:



“The last race was harder than the races before for sure, Kyle kept me honest. Once I got the gap he started to bring the gap down mid race, but able to find something to respond and open the gap up and was able to sort of relax a little bit on the last lap to bring it home.



Fair play to Kyle he found something in race three …We put on a big shift today in that last race , but yeah just unbelievable.”

The #28 was quick to dish out credit to his Raceways team - who did not exist when he lost his ride, along with Kyle Ryde just days before the season was due to start with the team reforming to come to his rescue under the guidance of Steve Rogers:

“The Raceways team have done a fantastic job, from obviously not having a team really from two weeks into the season really, we didn’t have a team and Steve and Yamaha UK have brought all this together and its just running, super, super well and we’re all making steps every weekend, getting to know each other better and it’s been super strong and it’s nice to reward them with wins and basically give back what they’ve been able to give me.”

Looking ahead to round four at Knockhill, Ray was looking forward to testing at the Scottish track ahead of the race, having not visited the track since 2022 after competing in WSBK since his title winning year:

“Haven’t obviously been there for a few years so I think we may have a test next week, just to get up to speed, back to Knockhill sort of style, yeah it’s going to be interesting , it’s going to be different. Obviously the nature of the track is a lit different to Snetterton so the racing will be a lot closer, times will be a lot closer so yeah - expecting a fight and I think Rory on the Ducati would be good around there.”