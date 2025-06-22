Kyle Ryde “dug deep” for podium after race two disappointment

With it increasingly hard to show a wheel to Bradley Ray at Snetterton in BSB, Kyle Ryde felt on Saturday he was capable of doing a similar lap time in qualifying, before registering a distant second in race one.

The reigning champion laid everything on the line in race two - an early lunge at Ray gave him cause to escape again before the OMG Nitrous Competitions rider lost out in the run to the line to both Rory Skinner and Tommy Bridewell, explaining his thought process for the late move after the final race:

“I felt like a I was quick enough to come second, same as I did yesterday and just in that race there, but I was in a dogfight - obviously it was a twelve lap race so everyone's tyres were pretty new and it was quite hard to pass Rory - and Tommy, for the last couple of years has always been really good into that last corner

So I thought if I didn’t have a go past Rory, Tommy was going to pass me - so I gave it a go, left it all out there, just made a bit of a mistake - bit too fast in, got a rubbish exit - and both went past me to the line.”

With Ray arriving not only on strong form - with a triple at Donington Park, but also with a triple to his name at Snetterton on his last visit in 2022, Ryde had managed his expectations for the meeting:

“So I think the perfect weekend for me this weekend would have been three seconds, but yeah, shame of the fourth place, just made it back there with a second -and only being just over a second behind Brad over 16 laps , so big big improvements.

The speed was almost half a second quicker for me every lap so thanks to the guys for making my bike a lot better for the last one, we learned a lot this weekend, about myself and the bike, and what to take to other tracks.”

The Yamaha rider went on to detail some of the changes that saw him able to keep Ray in his sights over the final sixteen laps at Snetterton

“This morning we put the wings on, mainly because of the wind I was already having troubles with wheelie, so we stuck the wings on and that helped me in sector two, where Brad was a lot quicker and just got a bit more confident throughout the day, I knew it was in there , told myself my bike was going to me good for the last race and sure after a few laps when I was getting gapped by Brad I thought I’m in here, so just dug deep .

Never managed to catch him up but I put up a good fight and it was nice to see him make a few mistakes where the pressure was on, so were getting closer.”