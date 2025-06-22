2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)

The final British Superbikes race at Snetterton saw Bradley Ray once again out front to complete consecutive triple wins at Snetterton, building on his three wins last time out at Donington Park.

For the third race the Raceways Yamaha was on pole, and again Ray aced the start to pull out an advantage.

Behind, Kyle Ryde had made serious improvements and was able to keep Ray honest with similar pace, but could not eat int the early gap he created, allowing Ray to lead over the line by 1.678s.

The win completes a perfect Snetterton weekend for Ray, topping every session he was in and picking up the Race of Aces trophy for collecting the most points over the meeting.

It is the first time in British Superbikes that any rider has done a double triple, having also won all three races at round two, Donington Park. Ray also won all three races at Snetterton on his last visit to the track, in 2022.

Behind Ryde was happy with the changes to his OMG Nitrous Competitions bike, allowing him to apply some pressure to Ray on his way to finish on the podium in second in a Yamaha 1-2.

The rostrum spot went to Leon Haslam after a three way battle for position.

The Moto Rapido rider had started fifth and was quick to get into a battle for position with first Tommy Bridewell for fourth before Rory Skinner became entangled from third.

Haslam and the Honda swapped position several times over the closing laps, with the Ducati fast down the straights, while Bridewell leaned into the strength of the Honda through corners, especially his preferred overtaking move - building from the Bomb Hole to Corams.

The final lap saw Haslam hold firm the pull in tight around the final corner to claim his third podium finish of the season.

That left Bridewell fourth and Skinner fifth for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Behind Josh Brookes had risen to sixth and was powering on, bringing Danny Kent and Max Cook along for the ride, with the group gaining on the trio ahead as they lost ground fighting for the podium.

Time ran out with them still just out of touch, leaving Brookes sixth for DAO Racing, Danny Kent a much improved seventh for McAMS Yamaha, with Max Cook last of the bunch in eighth, the top Kawasaki in race three for AJN Steelstock.

Storm Stacey made late gains on his Bathams BMW for ninth, with Charlie Nesbitt recovering from his early drop down to twelfth to claim a top ten finish for MasterMac Honda, just ahead of AJN Steelstock Kawasaki rider Christian Iddon, heading in the wrong direction over the sixteen laps to eleventh.

2025 British Superbikes Round 3 - Snetterton - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 28m 40.524s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +1.678s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +14.439s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +14.513s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +15.043s 6 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +16.325s 7 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +16.851s 8 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +17.609s 9 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +19.560s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +20.066s 11 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +20.103s 12 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +27.039s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +27.061s 14 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +33.875s 15 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +34.019s 16 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +53.870s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +54.261s 18 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1m 04.809s 19 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +1m 12.387s 20 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1m 18.670s 21 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF

Fraser Rogers won the next battle to the chequered flag, keeping Lee Jackson’s DAO Honda behind aboard the TAG Honda for twelfth..

John McPhee was back in the points in 14th after his race long duel with Billy McConnell who took the final point in 15th.

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.583s



Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was just one faller - Andrew Irwin fell at Nelson on lap six.



Glenn Irwin remained at the local hospital in Norwich after his heavy practice fall, with a broken pelvis.

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all missed the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes was in for Rollo at Aprilia, but withdrew due to issues with the bike.

Hickman was still recovering from the injuries he picked up at the Isle Of Man TT. Davis was set to start the weekend but a medical check declared him unfit after he was knocked out for an arm pump operation in the days before the round.

Scott Swann was withdrawn to recover from the injuries he picked up earlier in the weekend.

Championship Standings

Ray once again increased his advantage, moving on to 140 points after his dominant Snetterton performance, now 30 clear of Ryde on 110.

Haslam has also broken the 100 point barrier in third, with his podium takign him to 102, 38 points adrift of Ray.

Glenn Irwin stays fourth on 74 despite his absence, with Skinner closing the gap, into the top five also on 74, with Bridewell sitting a close sixth on 73.

John McPhee added to his rookie total, now on 28 points, while missing the race left his rival Swann on 17.

