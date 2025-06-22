2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)

British Superbikes began day two with the sprint race where Bradley Ray was once again the runaway winner at Snetterton.

The Raceways Yamaha rider started from pole after his dominant race one win, but with his rivals aware they needed to do something to challenge the #28 Kyle Ryde went straight of a lunge for the lead from second, only to run wide.

Not needing another warning, Ray then went off like a rocket, setting the fastest lap of the race and pulling away from the battle for the remaining podium spots, leading over the line by 3.789s, easing down from an over four second lead.

It is Ray’s fifth win in a row at Snetterton, adding to his race one win, off the back of a treble in 2022 before his departure for WSBK. Ray has featured on the podium at all seven races so far, with six of them being wins, equalling James Witham’s start to the 1993 season.

A slower lap from the rider behind, Rory Skinner, invited pressure from a battling Ryde and Tommy Bridewell, with the trio in close formation over the closing laps.

Taking another chance Ryde made a move for second on the last lap, which did not pay off allowing the Cheshire Mouldings to push ahead once again and secure second, his second podium of the season bettering the third place secured at the last round at Donington Park since making the change to Ducati.

Behind Ryde and Bridewell were right beside each other for a photo finish with the final rostrum slot going to the Honda rider by just eight thousandths of a second from the OMG man.

Leon Haslam started eight and was still making forward moves on the last lap, taking fifth on his Moto Rapido Ducati from Christian Iddon, who had to settle for sixth, the to Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock.

Josh Brookes was in the same battle on track, finishing seventh for DAO Racing, as were eighth placed Charlie Nesbitt for MasterMac Honda and Max Cook on the second AJN Steelstock bike in ninth.

An early move saw Storm Stacey in the briefest of third places at turn one, before being lucky to hold on as his line took his front wheel into contact with Skinner’s rear. Pushing hard to get the most out of his Bathams AJN BMW Stacey faded to tenth.



2025 British Superbikes Round 3 - Snetterton - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 21m 35.011s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +3.789s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +4.078s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +4.086s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +12.088s 6 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +12.335s 7 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +12.496s 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +12.593s 9 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +12.909s 10 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +16.988s 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +19.586s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +20.816s 13 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +20.842s 14 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +22.169s 15 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +40.261s 16 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +40.542s 17 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +40.757s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +42.882s 19 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +43.748s 20 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1m 03.009s 21 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +1m 09.421s

Fraser Rogers was a distant eleventh for TAG Honda, his best result of the season so far, clear of Lee Jackson who was fighting for eleventh on his DAO bike, keeping Danny Kent at bay on the McAMS Yamaha.

The remaining points went to John McPhee in 14th for MasterMac Honda and Luke Hedger in 15th for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.

After picking up his first BSB point in race one Jaimie van Sikkelerus was in the same battle on track, this time finishing 18th.



Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.583s

Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were no fallers in race two, but only twenty one starters.

Glenn Irwin took a trip to the local hospital in Norwich after his heavy practice fall, which lead to the discovery of a broken pelvis and further medical assessment on Sunday.

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all miss the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes was in for Rollo at Aprilia, but withdrew due to issues with the bike.

Hickman is still recovering from the injuries he picked up while competing at the Isle Of Man TT. Davis was set to start the weekend but a medical check declared him unfit following being knocked out for an arm pump operation in the days before the round.

Scott Swann was withdrawn to recover from the injuries he picked up earlier in the weekend, and is due to return at Knockhill.

Championship Standings

Ray continues to build his title lead, moving onto 122 points now with a substantial 28 point lead over Ryde, on 94.

Haslam remains third after his comeback, on 88, with the absent Glenn Irwin still fourth overall on 74. A podium sees Skinner move into the top five with 63 points.

McPhee was automatically the top rookie in the race with Swann absent, taking his points to 26 as his rival remains on 17.