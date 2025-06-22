Haslam climbed “big mountain” for race three Podium in Snetterton

Leon Haslam had work to do after finishing the opening British Superbikes race at Snetterton fourth, with a step backward to fifth in the Sprint which began Sunday.

The Moto Rapido Ducati rider was not close to a battle for the podium spots on either race despite showing he had the bike and race craft to so so with two podiums, including a win at the opening round at Oulton park, before also missing out on a top three finish last time out at Donington.

Building into the weekend the #91 saw all that change in the final race, where he was locked in battle for third with Tommy Bridewell and Rory Skinner.

Haslam described what parts of his bike were causing him issues after race three, saying:

“From the first lap this weekend we’ve been struggling - a little bit of throttle connection, a little bit of chassis, it’s the first time we’ve run the Ducati in these temperatures so yeah, being on the back foot would probably be an understatement.

Was over a second off really best of the rest, you know, finishing that fourth and fifth was quite a long way off from a podium. So yeah, we climbed a big mountain for that last race.”

Changes were made continually by his team of mechanics, with his ex-racing dad Ron Haslam also on hand - and the third and final sixteen lap outing in Norfolk saw Haslam able to complete for the rostrum:

“Wilf and the boys came up with the goods, the throttle connection came back to where I know it could be and, you know, was going into it a little bit blind and we had a false neutral which dropped me back in that race, but yeah = big, big credit to the team, all the boys that helped me out this year because to have that pace again in the last one and getting the podium, it shows where we can be.”

Looking ahead Haslam was looking forward to being back on a Ducati at the next round in Knockhill, having used BMW machinery on recent years and a Kawasaki previous to that in BSB, adding:

“We’ve had some good results there in the past, nit been on the Ducati for a lot of years now so I;m really excited to get therewith the Ducati.

Obviously Rory’s going to be strong - home race - but fingers crossed we’ve learned a lot this weekend and hopefully we can roll that on to Knockhill.”