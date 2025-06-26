Sergio Perez won’t return “at any cost”, lays out key condition for F1 drive

Sergio Perez is keen to return to the F1 grid in 2026 but won’t make a comeback “at any cost”.

Following a poor run of form in the 2024 F1 season, Perez was replaced by Red Bull.

The Mexican scored just eight points in the final races in a car, which saw Max Verstappen win his fourth F1 driver’s championship.

Red Bull paid Perez off at the end of the season, leaving him on the sidelines for 2025.

Perez remains a key player in next year’s driver market, with speculation linking him with Alpine and Cadillac.

The six-time F1 grand prix winner is open to returning next year but only “if the right project comes along.”

“Yes, I want to,” Perez told Desde el Paddock. “The answer is yes, I do want to return, but only if the right project comes along, one where I feel I truly belong or should be.

“I don’t want to come back at any cost. I’m not interested in traveling around the world as a third driver or just waiting around for an opportunity. I feel fortunate for the career I’ve had, and I do want to come back - because I don’t want my career to end like this.

“But I’m also fully aware that I’ll only return if it’s truly worth the price you have to pay to be in F1 - 24 races, and an entire life dedicated to the sport.”

Perez “not in a rush” despite Cadillac interest

Earlier this year, it was widely reported that Perez was the frontrunner to take one of the Cadillac seats.

Cadillac will be joining the 2026 F1 grid as the 11th team.

Recently, it’s been claimed that Valtteri Bottas is now the favourite to drive for the American team.

However, Perez remains in the frame should they want two experienced drivers.

Alpine is also an option for Perez, with their second seat up for grabs.

Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto have proven to be uninspiring options so far.

While Perez is in no rush to sort his future, he feels he could bring a lot to a team looking to move up the grid.

“Things are going well, but I think it’s still early in the season,” Perez added. “As time goes on, things will become clearer, and I’ll be able to make a final decision.

“I’m not in a rush - I know I won’t be in F1 this year, so we’ll see what happens for next year.

“If you look at my years with Force India, and then later with Red Bull - pushing the team forward race by race, and eventually becoming a winning team - that’s exactly the kind of environment I’m looking for. A team with that mentality, that unity.

“For me, that’s more important than any trophy or achievement: finding a project where the driver feels truly motivated.”