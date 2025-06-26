Carlos Sainz provides crunch FIA verdict as dad backs out of presidency run

Carlos Sainz has reacted to his father’s decision to withdraw from the running to be FIA president - and commented on the governing body’s latest steps.

Carlos Sainz Sr, father of Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz, has opted against opposing Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the presidency of the FIA.

His decision leaves Ben Sulayem without a clear opponent as he seeks a second term, despite the controversies that have been a part of his leadership so far.

Carlos Sainz on his father's FIA decision

Carlos Sainz was asked if he was disappointed by his father’s choice not to run for the presidency.

“As his son, no. But as a motorsport fan, yes,” told media including Crash.net at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“Many motorsport people would have liked to see my dad give it a go, and see what he could do.

“But as his son, and after evaluating all the things he’d have to get involved in, I understand why he’s not doing it, and he’s letting it go.”

Carlos Sainz

Would his father reconsider in years to come?

“Never say never,” Sainz said.

“I think the ideal time was now, given the state of the situation. It was the ideal time to go in and have a positive effect.

“I don’t know if it will be ideal in four or eight years. But never say never.

“But for now, he’s not interested.”

The FIA have sought to clear up a major sticking point for F1 drivers ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

They published a full list of driving guidelines, and the penalties available to the stewards.

Sainz reacted: “There is no secret that drivers have felt, over the past few years, that there is a lack of transparency in the main governance.

“Even though the intention might have been good, and the way that the FIA tried to do things was in the best spirit, the drivers were left out and our opinions weren’t listened to.

“There have sometimes been corrections, and a good reaction to those corrections, but at other times we haven’t felt that way.

“I can only see a way forward, to get better, because this year has certainly been frustrating for the most part.

“Let’s see if it improves.”

Sainz added: “You can tell we’ve been heard, and listened to. Whether you make it public? I don’t know the reason.

“What’s written in the letter in the guidelines are things that we have discussed with them.”

There remains room for interpretation in the penalties available to the stewards.

Sainz said: “I like the detail that it’s called a guideline and not a rule. I trust that stewards will look at it independently.

“It might generate debate. But every racing incident is different. This is why I like that they are guidelines.”

Carlos Sainz outlines one area of improvement for Williams

For Sainz, he must concentrate his mind on advancing Williams’ progression.

He hasn’t finished higher than P10 in any of the most recent three grands prix.

“We have had different issues on different weekends. The others are bringing upgrades and we haven’t,” he said.

“I think it was track specific. Barcelona was always going to be tough, and in Canada we didn’t do a good job of executing the weekend. The same can be said of Monaco.

“In general the feeling is, on my side of the garage, despite the good pace and good adaption process, what I’m finding more challenging is getting the execution right.

“Being back in the midfield, every detail counts with Q1 and Q2 and race strategy. We want to make a step with this.”