Carlos Sainz Sr announces FIA presidency race decision

Carlos Sainz Sr has decided not to run against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to become FIA president.

Sainz - the father of Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz - confirmed he would not run in the elections later this year on Wednesday.

"Hi everyone, this message is to publicly confirm that I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year's election," the two-time World Rally Champion wrote in a statement.

"I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project.



"After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy.

"Furthermore, I have realised that properly running for president would notably compromise my preparation for the Dakar and I do not wish to weaken my commitment to Ford and my team. These concerns have therefore inclined me to be realistic and desist from my FIA endeavour for now.

"Despite stepping down from this race, my passion for serving and leading within the motorsport world hasn't changed and I still believe the organisation needs important changes, which I remain genuinely hopeful will be tackled in the upcoming years.

"Both racing and mobility have been my life and I will closely follow future developments with great interest. I will always support my sport and try to contribute in all meaningful ways to improve mobility for road users around the world.

"Finally, I want to sincerely thank you all for the messages of support, encouragement and advice I have received during the past weeks. They have reinforced my confidence to continue striving towards my present and future goals and I'm truly grateful."

Boost for Ben Sulayem

Sainz's decision to pull out of the race is a boost for Ben Sulayem, who is aiming to secure a second term in office as FIA president.

The 63-year-old Emirati is yet to be officially opposed for the election, which will take place in December this year.

Ben Sulayem's reign as FIA president has been marred by controversies ever since he took office in 2021.