George Russell told "I wouldn't be comfortable" with looming Max Verstappen worry

“If Verstappen was going to go to Mercedes, it would be in Russell’s seat, not in Antonelli’s.”

Jacques Villeneuve has warned George Russell that he shouldn’t be “comfortable” at Mercedes with no deal signed for next year.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the 2025 F1 season.

While the British driver has arguably been the best-performing driver of the year so far, Mercedes haven’t yet rewarded Russell with a new deal.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that Russell and Kimi Antonelli will likely remain as their driver line-up for the new regulations in 2026.

However, Max Verstappen continues to be a looming threat.

Verstappen reportedly has an exit clause in his Red Bull deal and could leave the Milton Keynes outfit before it expires in 2028.

It’s widely expected that Mercedes start next year as one of the leading contenders, with greater emphasis on the new power unit rules.

Christian Horner has remained adamant that Verstappen will remain at Red Bull and that the Dutchman’s word means more than a piece of paper.

Russell’s Canada win “doesn’t make a difference”

Russell clinched Mercedes’ first win of the campaign last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell controlled the race from pole position as he beat Verstappen to win in Montreal.

Villeneuve feels that it shouldn’t change anything for Mercedes when weighing up Russell or Verstappen.

“Well, I wouldn’t be comfortable if I were Russell because Antonelli is not going anywhere. So, there’s a seat,” he told BetVictor.

“If Verstappen was going to go to Mercedes, it would be in Russell’s seat, not in Antonelli’s.

“One race does not make a difference. Mercedes know the driver, they know how quick Russell is, how he works with developing the car or not. Just having one win does not really affect the thought process about who you want in your car. It’s a long-term project and they know exactly what Russell is worth to the team.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Russell sits fourth in the F1 drivers’ standings.

Even though Russell is 62 points behind Oscar Piastri, Villeneuve feels that the former Williams driver can fight for the title.

“Yes, of course. Look at Russell’s form in Montreal and he's close enough,” he added. “He's closer to the lead than Norris was to Verstappen last year and Norris ended up fighting for the championship. So, anything can happen. You just need a couple more crashes between the McLaren guys.

“Austria is kind of a similar track in a way, slow speed corners, doesn't have the chicane, but slow speed corners, long straight lines. It could be a repeat.”

