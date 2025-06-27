Aprilia hint at imminent Jorge Martin test return - but won't "push" him to race

Aprilia suggests a return test for MotoGP champion Jorge Martin could be soon, but insists it will not rush him back into a racing scenario afterwards if he is not ready.

The reigning champion has only raced once for Aprilia since joining the Italian manufacturer this year owing to multiple injury woes.

After numerous injuries ruled him out of the pre-season and the first three rounds of 2025, Jorge Martin made his Aprilia debut at the Qatar Grand Prix.

But another crash during the main race saw him suffer multiple fractures and forced him back onto the sidelines, with a return not expected until at least next month’s German Grand Prix at the earliest.

In recent days, Martin has begun training harder again and is due to undergo a medical check up this week to assess his recovery with a view to returning to riding a MotoGP bike.

Under new rules introduced in his absence - and as a result of a major push from Aprilia - Martin will be able to carry out a day of testing prior to his racing comeback.

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora says a test is planned, but isn’t looking to rush Martin back onto the bike to begin racing.

“Yes, in the next days, by next week, there will be a medical check,” he told the MotoGP world feed on Friday during the Dutch Grand Prix.

“And following that medical situation, we are already prepared to make a test.

“Probably at Misano, that could be a possibility. But we will have a look also at other places, in Barcelona and Jerez, as the regulation allows.

“But to be fully honest with you, we are waiting for the medical check because everything is related to that.

“If the medical check will be ok, in the next weeks there will be a test.

“And to be honest, we don’t push to have him immediately in the race track because after many months without riding a MotoGP bike it’s difficult to join and be at his 100% potential.

“So, after the first test with us in a very safe situation, we will wait and we will wait to be sure that he rejoins the championship at 110% of his health situation.

“We are waiting for him, because we would like to see him again inside his garage with his talent and his potential.”

There have been some suggestions that Martin’s comeback could be deferred to the Czech Grand Prix on 18-20 July - the week after the German GP - owing to Brno’s less physically demanding layout.

Bonora said: “Difficult to say something, but Sachsenring is more demanding in terms of physical condition.

“So, to be honest, it is more of a possibility to evaluate Brno or the next ones.”