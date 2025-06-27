George Russell reveals Mercedes talks with Max Verstappen: “It's only normal”

George Russell says it’s “only normal” for Mercedes to speak with Max Verstappen and admits those talks are part of the delay in confirming his 2026 F1 future.

Mercedes have yet to confirm their F1 driver line-up for next year, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli out of contract.

Russell has been one of the star performers of the season so far, taking Mercedes’ first win since Las Vegas last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

However, Russell’s Mercedes future is still unclear.

Mercedes have been heavily linked with Max Verstappen over the past 12 months.

Toto Wolff explored the possibility of bringing Verstappen to Mercedes as he sought after a Lewis Hamilton replacement.

Publicly, at least, Verstappen has remained committed to Red Bull despite the rumours.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Russell insisted that there’s nothing for him to worry about but addressed Mercedes’ interest in the four-time world champion.

“From my side, I don’t think I have anything really to worry about. I think, as a team, it depends where you put your aspirations,” Russell said. “We’re second best at the moment, maybe third best. We might be overperforming slightly to be second best.

“As Mercedes, they want to be back on top, and if you’re going to be back on top you need to make sure you’ve got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew, and that’s what Mercedes are chasing.

“So, it’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I’m performing as I’m doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team.”

Russell has “no concern” about his F1 future

Alongside Verstappen, Russell has performed at a consistently high level throughout the season.

With Hamilton leaving the team for Ferrari, Russell has stepped into the team leader role.

Russell suggested that Wolff is still weighing up what Mercedes’ line-up should be for next year.

“Toto has made it clear to me that he thinks how I’m performing this year is as good as anybody,” Russell added.

“I think there’s only one driver that you can debate in terms of performance - these are his words, these are not my words - so that’s why I have no concern about the future.

“But there’s two seats at every team and I guess he needs to think, who are those two drivers going to be for those two seats, and I guess that’s what the delay is.

“For sure, I want to be in the seat that’s going to give me the best chance to win, and ultimately, nothing would make me happier than winning with Mercedes because they’re the ones that helped me get my opportunity and I’ve built such a relationship with everybody in this team.

“But right now, there’s only one thing for me to focus on and that’s driving fast. If you’re driving quick, there’s nothing to worry about. And if you’re not, that’s when people start talking.”