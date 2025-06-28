F1 insider claims Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey ‘didn’t click as personalities’

Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater has suggested that while Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey “hold each other in high regard”, they didn’t “click as personalities”.

Newey held the position of Red Bull chief technical officer for three of Verstappen’s four F1 title triumphs.

He exited the team midway through Verstappen’s fourth win in 2024, leaving the team at the Miami Grand Prix.

Newey’s departure coincided with Red Bull’s downturn in form.

For the rest of 2024, Red Bull won just five races as Verstappen had to resist intense pressure from Lando Norris in the F1 title race.

Newey is now Aston Martin’s managing technical director, and much has been made of his signing, which could lead to them poaching Verstappen in the future.

Despite their successful time together at Red Bull, Slater suggested that their relationship isn’t as rosy as has been made out.

“He also pointed [out] that he did not want to comment on Perez’s claim that since Adrian Newey has gone, that’s been the trigger of all Red Bull’s issues,” he said on Ted’s Podbook.

“People tell me that they did not have… I’m not saying Max and Adrian Newey had a kind of problem relationship at Red Bull.

“But I’m not sure that they were the closest of companions in arms, if you like. That’s been expressed to me.”

“Professionally, I do think they hold each other in high regard, but what I’m saying is it’s been expressed by one or two people that they didn’t maybe click as personalities.”

Verstappen’s F1 future in the spotlight

Max Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be in the spotlight.

Even though Verstappen’s Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2028, his future with the team isn’t entirely secure.

It’s thought that Verstappen has an exit clause in his contract, which could mean he could leave at the end of the year.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are out of contract at the end of the year and have yet to agree to new deals.

Aston Martin hold interest in Verstappen, particularly with the links to Honda and Newey.

However, they’ve insisted that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will remain their driver line-up for next year.