2025 Dutch Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) at Assen, where Filip Salac set a new lap record to finish ahead.

Filip Salac, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Filip Salac once again lead Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at in the Netherlands at Assen after setting a new lap record.

The early part of the session had seen the Elf Marc VDS rider lead after working with his teammate, Jake Dixon, on track.

Dixon  was then forced to sit out the rest of the session after his engine appeared to give up, leaving smoke billowing out of the back of his Boscoscuro.

The Czech rider had dropped to sixth before the final minutes saw him pull out a 1m 34.869s - a new lap record of Assen, which remained on top as King Willem - Alexander of the Netherlands waved the chequered flag on the session.

Salac also topped Friday at the last round in Mugello.

Aron Canet made late improvements to be the top Kalex for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, moving to within just 0.346s of the top time.

It was a frustrating session for Manuel Gonzalez, as the championship leader saw several of his best laps cancelled under yellow flag conditions, with late crashes in Moto2.

Having lead the way heading into the final five minutes the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was third at the chequered flag.

Tony Abrolino was strong in both sessions, the most consistent indicator of the improvements for the Boscoscuo riders over the last two rounds, finishing Practice fourth, the same position he held in FP1 for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Ivan Ortola was the top rookie for MT Helmets - MSI after a series of laps tracking Gonzalez, taking the Spaniard to fifth.

Joe Roberts was sixth quickest, but late in the session while trying to improve the American Racing rider put a hard move on David Alonso, sending the Aspar rider wide and onto the grass.

Izan Guevara completed a strong day for Pramac Yamaha, taking their second bike to seventh.

Jake Dixon could only watch as his time, second best when it was set dropped. His early banker was solid and, coupled with some fortune as rivals had lap cancelled late on, was good enough to hold onto eighth, moving the British rider onto Q2.

Senna Agius moved into the second qualifying session slots with the twelfth best time, with Folladore SpeedRS rider Celestino Vietti and Albert Arenas also making the cut.

2025 Dutch Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 34.809s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.346s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.435s
4Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.545s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.629s
6Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.687s
7Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.688s
8Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.818s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.863s
10Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.878s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.973s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.006s
13Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.109s
14Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.112s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.166s
16Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.195s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.276s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.329s
19Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.355s
20David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.357s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.360s
22Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.389s
23Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.408s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.498s
25Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.968s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.017s
27Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.612s
28Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.944s

Gresini rider Arenas was a late faller in the session, gesturing with his hands that it had started to spit rain again at the track.

After spending much of the session inside the top 14, Zonta van den Goorbergh just missed out on a direct Q2 placing ahead of his home GP. The other rider from the Netherlands in the class, Collin Veijer will be in Q1 after finishing Practice 25th.

The first qualifying session will also feature both Aspar bikes, with Daniel Holgado slipping to 19th as teammate David Alonso improved to 20th.

Aragon winner Deniz Oncu was only 23rd after also struggling in the morning, placing 21st in FP1.

There was a further fall for Jorge Navarro, who was still the top Forward bike in 21st after his tumble.

There was a huge delay before the Moto2 bikes took to the track for FP1, as the cleaning machine was brought up after the late crashes in Moto3 to clear oil off the still wet track.

Their shortened 35 minute session was lead by Alonso Lopez on his Folladore SpeedRS Boscoscuro, another upturn in form at the start of the weekend for the manufacturer, echoing the progress they showed in Mugello.

Gonzalez was close on times in second, with Arenas continuing his uptick in third, with a much improved Arbolino fourth and Canet completing the top five.

The long clean up worked, with Eric Fernandez the only faller, down at the chicane just after the yellow flag.

There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) back in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

2025 Dutch Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 36.025s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.010s
3Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.066s
4Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.092s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.379s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.387s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.585s
8Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.605s
9Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.638s
10Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.742s
11Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.933s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.944s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.000s
14Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.036s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.081s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.092s
17Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.152s
18Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.189s
19Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.247s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.272s
21Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.298s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.376s
23Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.417s
24David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.900s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.159s
26Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.523s
27Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.204s
28Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.794s

