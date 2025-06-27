2025 Dutch Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) at Assen, where Filip Salac set a new lap record to finish ahead.
Filip Salac once again lead Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at in the Netherlands at Assen after setting a new lap record.
The early part of the session had seen the Elf Marc VDS rider lead after working with his teammate, Jake Dixon, on track.
Dixon was then forced to sit out the rest of the session after his engine appeared to give up, leaving smoke billowing out of the back of his Boscoscuro.
The Czech rider had dropped to sixth before the final minutes saw him pull out a 1m 34.869s - a new lap record of Assen, which remained on top as King Willem - Alexander of the Netherlands waved the chequered flag on the session.
Salac also topped Friday at the last round in Mugello.
Aron Canet made late improvements to be the top Kalex for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, moving to within just 0.346s of the top time.
It was a frustrating session for Manuel Gonzalez, as the championship leader saw several of his best laps cancelled under yellow flag conditions, with late crashes in Moto2.
Having lead the way heading into the final five minutes the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was third at the chequered flag.
Tony Abrolino was strong in both sessions, the most consistent indicator of the improvements for the Boscoscuo riders over the last two rounds, finishing Practice fourth, the same position he held in FP1 for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Ivan Ortola was the top rookie for MT Helmets - MSI after a series of laps tracking Gonzalez, taking the Spaniard to fifth.
Joe Roberts was sixth quickest, but late in the session while trying to improve the American Racing rider put a hard move on David Alonso, sending the Aspar rider wide and onto the grass.
Izan Guevara completed a strong day for Pramac Yamaha, taking their second bike to seventh.
Jake Dixon could only watch as his time, second best when it was set dropped. His early banker was solid and, coupled with some fortune as rivals had lap cancelled late on, was good enough to hold onto eighth, moving the British rider onto Q2.
Senna Agius moved into the second qualifying session slots with the twelfth best time, with Folladore SpeedRS rider Celestino Vietti and Albert Arenas also making the cut.
|2025 Dutch Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.809s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.346s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.435s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.545s
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.629s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.687s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.688s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.818s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.863s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.878s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.973s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.006s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.109s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.112s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.166s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.195s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.276s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.329s
|19
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.355s
|20
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.357s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.360s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.389s
|23
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.408s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.498s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.968s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.017s
|27
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.612s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.944s
Gresini rider Arenas was a late faller in the session, gesturing with his hands that it had started to spit rain again at the track.
After spending much of the session inside the top 14, Zonta van den Goorbergh just missed out on a direct Q2 placing ahead of his home GP. The other rider from the Netherlands in the class, Collin Veijer will be in Q1 after finishing Practice 25th.
The first qualifying session will also feature both Aspar bikes, with Daniel Holgado slipping to 19th as teammate David Alonso improved to 20th.
Aragon winner Deniz Oncu was only 23rd after also struggling in the morning, placing 21st in FP1.
There was a further fall for Jorge Navarro, who was still the top Forward bike in 21st after his tumble.
There was a huge delay before the Moto2 bikes took to the track for FP1, as the cleaning machine was brought up after the late crashes in Moto3 to clear oil off the still wet track.
Their shortened 35 minute session was lead by Alonso Lopez on his Folladore SpeedRS Boscoscuro, another upturn in form at the start of the weekend for the manufacturer, echoing the progress they showed in Mugello.
Gonzalez was close on times in second, with Arenas continuing his uptick in third, with a much improved Arbolino fourth and Canet completing the top five.
The long clean up worked, with Eric Fernandez the only faller, down at the chicane just after the yellow flag.
There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) back in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
|2025 Dutch Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.025s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.010s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.066s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.092s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.379s
|6
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.387s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.585s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.605s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.638s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.742s
|11
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.933s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.944s
|13
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.000s
|14
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.036s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.081s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.092s
|17
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.152s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.189s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.247s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.272s
|21
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.298s
|22
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.376s
|23
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.417s
|24
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.900s
|25
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.159s
|26
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.523s
|27
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.204s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.794s