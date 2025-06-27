2025 Dutch Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Filip Salac once again lead Friday Practice ahead of the Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix, to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at in the Netherlands at Assen after setting a new lap record.

The early part of the session had seen the Elf Marc VDS rider lead after working with his teammate, Jake Dixon, on track.

Dixon was then forced to sit out the rest of the session after his engine appeared to give up, leaving smoke billowing out of the back of his Boscoscuro.

The Czech rider had dropped to sixth before the final minutes saw him pull out a 1m 34.869s - a new lap record of Assen, which remained on top as King Willem - Alexander of the Netherlands waved the chequered flag on the session.

Salac also topped Friday at the last round in Mugello.

Aron Canet made late improvements to be the top Kalex for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, moving to within just 0.346s of the top time.

It was a frustrating session for Manuel Gonzalez, as the championship leader saw several of his best laps cancelled under yellow flag conditions, with late crashes in Moto2.

Having lead the way heading into the final five minutes the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was third at the chequered flag.

Tony Abrolino was strong in both sessions, the most consistent indicator of the improvements for the Boscoscuo riders over the last two rounds, finishing Practice fourth, the same position he held in FP1 for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Ivan Ortola was the top rookie for MT Helmets - MSI after a series of laps tracking Gonzalez, taking the Spaniard to fifth.

Joe Roberts was sixth quickest, but late in the session while trying to improve the American Racing rider put a hard move on David Alonso, sending the Aspar rider wide and onto the grass.

Izan Guevara completed a strong day for Pramac Yamaha, taking their second bike to seventh.

Jake Dixon could only watch as his time, second best when it was set dropped. His early banker was solid and, coupled with some fortune as rivals had lap cancelled late on, was good enough to hold onto eighth, moving the British rider onto Q2.

Senna Agius moved into the second qualifying session slots with the twelfth best time, with Folladore SpeedRS rider Celestino Vietti and Albert Arenas also making the cut.

2025 Dutch Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.809s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.346s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.435s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.545s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.629s 6 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.687s 7 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.688s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.818s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.863s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.878s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.973s 12 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.006s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.109s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.112s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.166s 16 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +1.195s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.276s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.329s 19 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.355s 20 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.357s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.360s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.389s 23 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.408s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.498s 25 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.968s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.017s 27 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.612s 28 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.944s

Gresini rider Arenas was a late faller in the session, gesturing with his hands that it had started to spit rain again at the track.

After spending much of the session inside the top 14, Zonta van den Goorbergh just missed out on a direct Q2 placing ahead of his home GP. The other rider from the Netherlands in the class, Collin Veijer will be in Q1 after finishing Practice 25th.

The first qualifying session will also feature both Aspar bikes, with Daniel Holgado slipping to 19th as teammate David Alonso improved to 20th.

Aragon winner Deniz Oncu was only 23rd after also struggling in the morning, placing 21st in FP1.

There was a further fall for Jorge Navarro, who was still the top Forward bike in 21st after his tumble.

There was a huge delay before the Moto2 bikes took to the track for FP1, as the cleaning machine was brought up after the late crashes in Moto3 to clear oil off the still wet track.

Their shortened 35 minute session was lead by Alonso Lopez on his Folladore SpeedRS Boscoscuro, another upturn in form at the start of the weekend for the manufacturer, echoing the progress they showed in Mugello.

Gonzalez was close on times in second, with Arenas continuing his uptick in third, with a much improved Arbolino fourth and Canet completing the top five.

The long clean up worked, with Eric Fernandez the only faller, down at the chicane just after the yellow flag.

There is only one replacement in Moto2, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) back in for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.