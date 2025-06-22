2025 Italian Moto2 - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where Manuel Gonzalez pulled away to win after a grid penalty.
Manuel Gonzalez rapidly made his way to the front and the asserted his authority on the race to pull out a gap to win round nine, the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was given a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in front of Oncu in qualifying. Having initially placed fourth after a late dash, that dropped the Spaniard to seventh, and unlike in Aragon, he was confident on the grid of his ability to move forward.
By lap seven the #18 hit the front stretching the lead four well away form the rest of the riders on track.
Albert Arenas tried to go with Gonzalez, and initially stayed in touch, but the task proved too huge, with the Kalex ahead breaking away, for a gap of 1.409s at the chequered flag, for a fourth win in 2025 for Gonzalez, but the first proving he can win without starting from pole.
The Italjet Gresini rider threw everything he had at a winning challenge, and after leading in the opening laps Arenas took just his second Moto2 podium finish in second.
The battle for the final rostrum spot raged behind , with Diogo Moreira and Aron Canet at war.
Their tussle was on the limit with overtakes, under passes and hard moves at almost every corner of very remaining lap as neither was ready to cede position.
Coming to the final lap it was Canet who got his run perfected to hold off the challenge from the Brazilian, to complete an all Kalex all Spanish podium in Italy for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.
Moreira was fourth - but only just as their in-fighting had allowed Celestino Vietti to bridge the gap, ready to pick up the pieces as they traded paint. It was not to be for the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider, who could still take heart from being both the top Italian at home and the best finishing Boscoscuro rider in the race.
There was a small wait for Argaon winner Deniz Oncu, sixth for Red Bull KTM ajo after being as high as second in the early laps, just keeping Izan Guevara seventh and behind on the Blu Cry Pramac Yamaha.
David Alonso won the Moto3 Mugello round in 2023, the rookie had not immediately gelled with the track on his return as a Moto2 Aspar rider, qualifying eleventh, a poor start saw him drop out of the points in 17th.
Alonso fought back to catch the group in front to pass his way up to eighth in the latter stages, the top rookie performer.
Joe Roberts, who won in Mugello from pole last season, was also making headway in race trim, after a strange qualifying which saw him need to go through Q1, put in a then record pace lap good enough for the front row, only to finish last in Q2, from 18th the American Racing rider once again found himself racing his teammate Marcos Ramirez over the closing laps, finishing ahead in ninth with Ramirez competing the top ten.
|2025 Moto2 Mugello - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|35m 34.695s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.409s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+3.648s
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.745s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+3.813s
|6
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+5.091s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+5.683s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+5.924s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+9.167s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+9.247s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+9.952s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+10.949s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+11.099s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+11.863s
|15
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+11.967s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+14.693s
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+14.739s
|18
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+15.321s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+15.445s
|20
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+16.830s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+17.312s
|22
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+18.289s
|23
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+27.751s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+36.242s
|25
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+38.805s
|26
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+44.883s
|27
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|DNF
|28
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|DNF
They had Barry Baltus for company in eleventh for Fantic, with Filip Salac the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders in twelfth a second behind, but well clear of struggling teammate Jake Dixon who was 17th.
The remaining points went to Senna Agius in 13th on the second Dynavolt bike, Alonso Lopez in 14t fir Beta Tools SpeedRS and Daniel Holgado, who was ninth on the grid but suffered from dropping to the back of the field after serving his long lap loop penalty for crashing into Aspar teammate David Alonso in Aragon, fighting back for 15th.
Tony Arbolino looked to have found some form along with teammate Guevara, but his race form deserted him, dropping to 18th.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Jorge Navarro was an early faller, exiting at turn one on lap nine, Zonta van den Goorbergh was the only other rider to fail to finish.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (25th) was back as replacement for Mario Ajo at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Following Sergio Garcia’s split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI the team have recruited European Moto2 Eric Fernandez(26th), who had a instruction too drop back a place after passing ‘Chip’ under the yellow flag for Navarro.
Championship Standings
Arriving joint on points with Canet, taking a full 25 points sees Gonzalez pull ahead alone again in the title standings moving on to 143 points, with a nine point advantage.
Canet is now second overall on 134 points. Moreira sits third after their battle on 103 points.
Alonso finishing as the top rookie in the race moved him to a point behind his teammate Holgado in the overall standings.