2025 Italian Moto2 - Race Results

Manuel Gonzalez rapidly made his way to the front and the asserted his authority on the race to pull out a gap to win round nine, the Moto2 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was given a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in front of Oncu in qualifying. Having initially placed fourth after a late dash, that dropped the Spaniard to seventh, and unlike in Aragon, he was confident on the grid of his ability to move forward.

By lap seven the #18 hit the front stretching the lead four well away form the rest of the riders on track.

Albert Arenas tried to go with Gonzalez, and initially stayed in touch, but the task proved too huge, with the Kalex ahead breaking away, for a gap of 1.409s at the chequered flag, for a fourth win in 2025 for Gonzalez, but the first proving he can win without starting from pole.

The Italjet Gresini rider threw everything he had at a winning challenge, and after leading in the opening laps Arenas took just his second Moto2 podium finish in second.

The battle for the final rostrum spot raged behind , with Diogo Moreira and Aron Canet at war.

Their tussle was on the limit with overtakes, under passes and hard moves at almost every corner of very remaining lap as neither was ready to cede position.

Coming to the final lap it was Canet who got his run perfected to hold off the challenge from the Brazilian, to complete an all Kalex all Spanish podium in Italy for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

Moreira was fourth - but only just as their in-fighting had allowed Celestino Vietti to bridge the gap, ready to pick up the pieces as they traded paint. It was not to be for the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider, who could still take heart from being both the top Italian at home and the best finishing Boscoscuro rider in the race.

There was a small wait for Argaon winner Deniz Oncu, sixth for Red Bull KTM ajo after being as high as second in the early laps, just keeping Izan Guevara seventh and behind on the Blu Cry Pramac Yamaha.

David Alonso won the Moto3 Mugello round in 2023, the rookie had not immediately gelled with the track on his return as a Moto2 Aspar rider, qualifying eleventh, a poor start saw him drop out of the points in 17th.

Alonso fought back to catch the group in front to pass his way up to eighth in the latter stages, the top rookie performer.

Joe Roberts, who won in Mugello from pole last season, was also making headway in race trim, after a strange qualifying which saw him need to go through Q1, put in a then record pace lap good enough for the front row, only to finish last in Q2, from 18th the American Racing rider once again found himself racing his teammate Marcos Ramirez over the closing laps, finishing ahead in ninth with Ramirez competing the top ten.

2025 Moto2 Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 34.695s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.409s 3 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +3.648s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +3.745s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +3.813s 6 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +5.091s 7 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +5.683s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +5.924s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.167s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.247s 11 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +9.952s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +10.949s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +11.099s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +11.863s 15 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +11.967s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +14.693s 17 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +14.739s 18 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +15.321s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +15.445s 20 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +16.830s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +17.312s 22 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +18.289s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +27.751s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +36.242s 25 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +38.805s 26 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +44.883s 27 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 28 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF

They had Barry Baltus for company in eleventh for Fantic, with Filip Salac the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders in twelfth a second behind, but well clear of struggling teammate Jake Dixon who was 17th.

The remaining points went to Senna Agius in 13th on the second Dynavolt bike, Alonso Lopez in 14t fir Beta Tools SpeedRS and Daniel Holgado, who was ninth on the grid but suffered from dropping to the back of the field after serving his long lap loop penalty for crashing into Aspar teammate David Alonso in Aragon, fighting back for 15th.

Tony Arbolino looked to have found some form along with teammate Guevara, but his race form deserted him, dropping to 18th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jorge Navarro was an early faller, exiting at turn one on lap nine, Zonta van den Goorbergh was the only other rider to fail to finish.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (25th) was back as replacement for Mario Ajo at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Following Sergio Garcia’s split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI the team have recruited European Moto2 Eric Fernandez(26th), who had a instruction too drop back a place after passing ‘Chip’ under the yellow flag for Navarro.



Championship Standings

Arriving joint on points with Canet, taking a full 25 points sees Gonzalez pull ahead alone again in the title standings moving on to 143 points, with a nine point advantage.

Canet is now second overall on 134 points. Moreira sits third after their battle on 103 points.

Alonso finishing as the top rookie in the race moved him to a point behind his teammate Holgado in the overall standings.

