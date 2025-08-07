Toto Wolff has declared that George Russell was “the stronger driver” at Mercedes in Lewis Hamilton’s final season with the team.

Last year, Russell comprehensively beat Hamilton in qualifying over a full-season with a head-to-head score of 19-5, and also beat the seven-time world champion in the championship for the second time in three years.

Wolff has now publicly admitted that Russell was the better driver during what was Hamilton’s final year at Mercedes after he told the team he was leaving to complete a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari for 2025.

The eye-opening statement from Wolff came during a video titled ‘mid-season report’ which was shared to registered fans of Mercedes.

“When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams, and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton,” Wolff said.

“And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace – in terms of the results, the stronger driver. And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally and he delivers.

“He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George. And beyond the driving, obviously he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand.

“So we couldn't wish for a better number-one driver.”

Hamilton and Russell each scored two wins last season, but Hamilton’s second win in Belgium came after he finished behind his teammate who was later disqualified from the final classification.

Russell ended up finishing sixth in the 2024 drivers’ standings on 245 points, 22 more managed than seventh-placed Hamilton.

Relaxed Russell won’t sign new Mercedes deal yet

Russell has revealed he will not sign his new Mercedes contract extension during the summer break.

The 27-year-old Briton looks set to remain at Mercedes after Max Verstappen, who had been courted by the Silver Arrows, confirmed he would be staying at Red Bull for 2026.

Russell insists he has “nothing to be worried about” regarding his future and wants to fully switch off from F1 during the precious three-week break.

“Nothing's going to happen over summer because, honestly, I just want to have a rest and recharge and come back stronger for the second half of the year,” Russell told Sky Sports F1 on Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he scored his sixth podium of an impressive 2025 campaign.

“But there's no time pressure either way now. So it'll happen when it will happen.

“I'm 27 now, I've been with the team for four years. Next year would be my fifth. We want to build the relationship together, but it's got to be right and I don't want to rush it.

“I've been waiting 12 months. I'm not going to just rush it in the course of two weeks. So we'll sit down when the time is right.”

Wolff told media including Crash.net in Budapest that Russell has “good cards” to play with in negotiations given his strong form.

“He’s delivered since 2018, there wasn't a season he wasn't there,” Wolff said. “Nothing changed that in our thinking for next year, so just because you don't talk outside doesn't mean that things aren't progressing in a way they should internally.

“When it comes to the contract, let's see. We will come out and see what kind of term we have put forward, but definitely his standing in the team is strong, he has shown it today again."