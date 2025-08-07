Breathtaking 10-figure finances announced by Formula 1 are a whopping 33% rise

Formula 1 has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting revenue of more than $1 billion.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Liberty Media revealed that the Formula One Group posted revenue of $1.34 billion from 1 April to 30 June, marking a 35% increase compared to the $988 million it earned during the same period last year.

Of that total, $1.03 billion came from ‘primary F1 revenue’, which includes race promotion fees, media rights, and sponsorship. That figure rose sharply from $739 million in Q2 2024, helped in part by an expanded calendar. F1 hosted nine races in the April-June window this year, up from eight in the same period last season.

Huge finances reported by F1 owners Liberty Media

Mercedes

Liberty also reported one-off commercial gains from the release of Apple’s F1 movie, which premiered in major cities including New York and London before launching globally at the end of June.

Other revenue streams grew from $132 million to $194 million, boosted by several factors including the $6 million earned from leasing the Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas and stronger performance by Quint, Liberty’s ticketing and hospitality subsidiary.

F1’s operating income before depreciation and amortisation, a key measure of profit, more than doubled from $165 million to $369 million year-on-year.

The series also revealed it distributed $513 million in prize money to the 10 teams on the grid during the quarter, up from $435 million a year ago. That brings the total payout to teams so far in 2025 to $625 million.

F1’s operational costs also rose due to several contributing factors, including “higher freight costs associated with the different order of events, higher commissions and partner servicing costs linked to underlying revenue growth, higher Paddock Club costs due to increased attendance, increased costs to service new sponsors, higher costs of delivering F1 TV to a growing subscriber base, and expenses related to the Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, which launched new activations and other events in the second quarter.”

Liberty Media also confirmed it completed its acquisition of MotoGP on 3 July, following a lengthy battle to secure regulatory approval.

MotoGP will now sit under the Formula One Group within Liberty’s portfolio, but its revenue will only be reflected in the company’s accounts from Q3.