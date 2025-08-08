Williams explain what they will sacrifice to attack the F1 2026 regulations

Williams have such grand long-term ambitions that it doesn’t matter if it loses fifth in the championship this year, according to James Vowles.

Alex Albon, Williams
Alex Albon, Williams
© XPB Images

Williams team principal James Vowles says the team will have no qualms if it loses fifth place in the championship, as it looks ahead to Formula 1’s new era in 2026.

The Grove-based squad has made a massive leap with the FW47 to emerge at the head of a tight midfield pack, having largely struggled near the tail end of the pack in 2024.

Formula 1’s prize distribution system is heavily dependent on a team’s championship position, and finishing fifth in the standings comes with a substantial financial boost..

However, despite the potential loss of revenue, the team has remained committed to its plan to switch off the development of its current challenger and allocate its resources towards its car for the F1 2026 regulations.

The strategy could potentially leave Williams vulnerable in the latter half of the season, with Aston Martin, Sauber and Racing Bulls sitting just 25 points behind it.

Williams are looking at the bigger picture in F1

But Vowles stressed that Williams’ finishing position in 2025 is immaterial, as the team made a clear decision to stop chasing short-term results and put everything into 2026.

“Everything is switched off. It's already done, it's decided. And that was done in agreement with the shareholders,” he revealed.

“I really enjoy the fact we're fifth this year. It's a fantastic element for ourselves, for our partners, for anyone that's associated with us. But the goal of this team is to win world championships and you're simply not going to do that by continuing fighting for a position or two in a constructors’ championship. 

“So that decision was taken in January and the pathway we're on is actually this update we did. It wasn't even guaranteed we would do this update, it was the elements of a few bits that we did in the tunnel across January, February and a little bit of March. 

“That's it. We're not doing anything more. I won't do anything more.  And if that results in us being 6th in the championship or 7th, so be it.”

Williams has scored some headline results this year, with Alex Albon finishing fifth in Montreal, Miami and Miami to pull the team away from its nearest rivals.

However, Williams has found the going tough recently, with last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix marking a particularly low point as both Albon and Carlos Sainz finished outside the points.

Vowels pointed to the pecking order ebbing and flowing as teams introduced updates at different points in the year.

“When I reflect on our season this year, we've had elements where we've delivered and when we delivered, it's delivered well as a result of a number of iterations or cars in front of us.

“I would say it's gonna be a very close battle between P5 all the way down to probably P8, which I think is the reflection of it.

“And I think if you look at our performance, up until Imola, Miami, you would say, yeah, we are 5th or fourth because we're picking up good results, we're not making the mistakes, but the field is very compact.  

“Then in Imola and Miami, it took the world a little bit by surprise as to how far we can push this car and develop this car. 

“Then the development race kicked in and others have added performance. Ferrari have done a brilliant job in that regard and it was our update at Spa that brought us back into a position where we were again able to get the car into the top 10. That's my assessment of it.  

“I think any team could have had fortunate results along the way through. 

“We did a good job when the car was quick and we were able to pick up the points that we could. 

“That said, I could already point you towards 18 points we didn't pick up at that time, So I'm not surprised [we are still fifth]. 

“It’s a long season left to go. I was surprised more in Imola, Miami that we were as quick as we were. That's probably why. “

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo explains what made Casey Stoner so special in MotoGP
17m ago
Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes worrying Red Bull prediction for rest of F1 2025
34m ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci makes BMW switch for 2026 WorldSBK season
57m ago
Sven Blusch shakes hands with Danilo Petrucci. Credit: BMW.
F1 Feature
Will Lewis Hamilton retire from F1? And who could replace him at Ferrari?
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton is having a tough first season with Ferrari
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals biggest challenge about new Balaton Park MotoGP circuit
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati

More News

Le Mans News
Porsche 911 GT3 R evo unveiled ahead of 2026 debut
2h ago
Porsche 911 GT3 R (2026)
F1 News
Williams explain what they will sacrifice to attack the F1 2026 regulations
3h ago
Alex Albon, Williams
F1 News
McLaren plot smart scheme when Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri ‘lose’
3h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP Feature
Five jaw-dropping headlines which would stun MotoGP
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez analysis: How does he compare to Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner?
18h ago
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP 2008