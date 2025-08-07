Racing Bulls has highlighted a key trait in Isack Hadjar that has been pivotal to his success in his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Hadjar has taken F1 by storm this year, with many seeing him as the most suitable teammate for Max Verstappen at Red Bull following a string of impressive performances in the midfield.

Going into the latter half of the season, the Franco-Algerian sits a strong 13th in the championship on 22 points, with a sixth-place finish in Monaco being his best result of the year.

Racing Bulls hype up Isack Hadjar

Newly-promoted Racing Bulls team boss Alan Permane has been thoroughly impressed by Hadjar’s season so far, but believes it is his composure during tough times that separates him from the rest.

Permane explained that when things aren’t working the way for the 20-year-old, he prefers to introspect to unlock more pace instead of putting the blame on the car or the team.

“I would say he's a driver that when things aren't going well or when he's missing a bit to the other driver or the other car is a bit quicker, the first thing he does is look at himself,” Permane explained. “I think that's a strength.

“Sometimes if he's not performing, he may be a little bit unhappy, but he's focusing, he's working hard. He doesn't instantly point his fingers at the car or in Mario [Isola, Pirelli]'s direction.

“The first thing he does is ask, 'What can I do better?' It won't hurt to be cheerful, and that lifts the team as well, but he's working hard.”

Despite his impressive start to life in F1, Hadjar appears to have hit a roadblock recently, having scored just a single point in the last five race weekends.

However, the 2024 Formula 2 runner-up remains upbeat about his prospects in the second half of the season, deriving confidence from the speed he has shown so far in 2025.

“Honestly, there's so many positives to take,” He told the official F1 site. “The car is there, I'm fast. I just need to put it together where it matters the most.

“We have been very unlucky the last few races.

“There are all signs to say we are going to have a good second half of the year.”