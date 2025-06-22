2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'45.857s
|5/6
|360k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.094s
|6/6
|353k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.204s
|5/6
|358k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.240s
|6/6
|353k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.378s
|6/6
|355k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.396s
|5/6
|348k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.398s
|4/6
|359k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.405s
|4/6
|354k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.425s
|5/5
|347k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.578s
|6/6
|361k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.593s
|4/6
|356k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.657s
|3/6
|352k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.803s
|6/6
|360k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.819s
|4/6
|361k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.829s
|5/6
|351k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.879s
|4/6
|350k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.900s
|6/6
|354k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.926s
|4/6
|351k
|19
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.976s
|6/6
|358k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.586s
|5/6
|354k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.605s
|3/6
|358k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.247s
|6/6
|353k
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 44.169s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia fastest during morning warm-up for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Bezzecchi, sixth in the Sprint, fitted used medium front and soft rear tyres to top the ten-minute session by just 0.094s from Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marc Marquez.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli completed a top five covered by 0.387s.
Defending home winner Francesco Bagnaia, a disappointed third on Saturday, was only 19th in warm-up, 0.976s from Bezzecchi.
Ducati Lenovo, VR46, Pramac and Aprilia (pictured) all have special liveries for today’s grand prix.
Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.
HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.