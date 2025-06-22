2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi's special Sunday livery, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi's special Sunday livery, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'45.857s5/6360k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.094s6/6353k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.204s5/6358k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.240s6/6353k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.378s6/6355k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.396s5/6348k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.398s4/6359k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.405s4/6354k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.425s5/5347k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.578s6/6361k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.593s4/6356k
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.657s3/6352k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.803s6/6360k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.819s4/6361k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.829s5/6351k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.879s4/6350k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.900s6/6354k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.926s4/6351k
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.976s6/6358k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.586s5/6354k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.605s3/6358k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.247s6/6353k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 44.169s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia fastest during morning warm-up for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Bezzecchi, sixth in the Sprint, fitted used medium front and soft rear tyres to top the ten-minute session by just 0.094s from Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marc Marquez.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli completed a top five covered by 0.387s.

Defending home winner Francesco Bagnaia, a disappointed third on Saturday, was only 19th in warm-up,  0.976s from Bezzecchi.

Ducati Lenovo, VR46, Pramac and Aprilia (pictured) all have special liveries for today’s grand prix.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
6m ago
2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton
MotoGP Results
31m ago
Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
37m ago
2025 Italian MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes 93rd win after tight early battle
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
52m ago
2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull F1 car ‘not as bad as people think’ - Juan Pablo Montoya
Max Verstappen, Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati MotoGP boss urges Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi “to shake hands” and move on
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 San Marino MotoGP
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Italian Moto2 - Race Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Mugello, Italian GP
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Italian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
The “great qualities” Max Verstappen sees in F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
Moto3 Results
3h ago
2025 Italian Moto3 - Race Results
Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2025, Mugello , Italian GP