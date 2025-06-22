Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'45.857s 5/6 360k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.094s 6/6 353k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.204s 5/6 358k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.240s 6/6 353k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.378s 6/6 355k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.396s 5/6 348k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.398s 4/6 359k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.405s 4/6 354k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.425s 5/5 347k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.578s 6/6 361k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.593s 4/6 356k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.657s 3/6 352k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.803s 6/6 360k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.819s 4/6 361k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.829s 5/6 351k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.879s 4/6 350k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.900s 6/6 354k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.926s 4/6 351k 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.976s 6/6 358k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.586s 5/6 354k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.605s 3/6 358k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.247s 6/6 353k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 44.169s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia fastest during morning warm-up for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Bezzecchi, sixth in the Sprint, fitted used medium front and soft rear tyres to top the ten-minute session by just 0.094s from Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marc Marquez.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli completed a top five covered by 0.387s.

Defending home winner Francesco Bagnaia, a disappointed third on Saturday, was only 19th in warm-up, 0.976s from Bezzecchi.

Ducati Lenovo, VR46, Pramac and Aprilia (pictured) all have special liveries for today’s grand prix.

Rookie Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.

