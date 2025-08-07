Revealed: New leader of F1 2025 standings if McLaren results removed

McLaren are dominating the story of both F1 world championships this year, but how would things look if they weren’t involved?

George Russell and Max Verstappen would be title rivals
George Russell and Max Verstappen would be title rivals

Let us have some fun for a moment and picture a 2025 F1 season without McLaren, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris (sorry Papaya fans).

While Piastri and Norris are delivering an enthralling intra-team duel for F1 silverware this year, McLaren have won 11 of the 14 races to have taken place so far. That got us thinking, how would the season be shaping up with no McLaren involvement?

We’ve crunched the numbers and it makes for some interesting, if ultimately pointless, reading…

Three-way driver, team title battle

How the top three would look
How the top three would look

A generational F1 title battle would be hotting up between George Russell and Max Verstappen if McLaren were not involved in the 2025 season.

Instead of Piastri leading the way by nine points over Norris, it would be Russell sitting at the top of the standings for Mercedes.

Russell would have claimed five wins and 11 podiums to be eight points clear of Red Bull’s Verstappen, who would be in the hunt for a fifth successive drivers’ crown. Verstappen would have taken four victories, 10 podiums and a sprint win.

Charles Leclerc would be clinging onto the pair in third place, just 26 points behind Russell with four wins and eight podiums to his name, including a second straight home victory at Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton would be out of the championship picture, but having a much better season. Two sprint wins and five podiums would be helping to ensure that Ferrari are well in contention for the constructors’ world title.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (without McLaren) 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5250
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4242
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP4224
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0165
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team091
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing091
7Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber164
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team052
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team051
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team048
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team044
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team041
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team039
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing038
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber029
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing025
18Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Wins and podiums for F1 underdogs 

Nico Hulkenberg would have been celebrating a first win at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg would have been celebrating a first win at Silverstone

There would have been some fantastic storylines further down the grid, too.

Nico Hulkenberg would have emerged victorious from the chaos to give Sauber a shock win at Silverstone, having already ended his podium drought a few rounds earlier in Spain.

Alex Albon would have two podiums for Williams, Fernando Alonso would have finished third for Aston Martin in Hungary, and Esteban Ocon would have made it onto the podium in China.

Based on the overwhelming majority of your reactions, this would be an even better world championship fight than the one we have currently.

“This would honestly be so much more fun and entertaining,” Eddie Haynes wrote on Instagram.

Another user said: “This championship would be really fun without McLaren. It would have us at the edge of our seats for the entire season.”

Sidd Harthroyy wrote: “Not surprised. Three of the best drivers currently.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
James Vowles makes 'fault' claim after heart-to-heart with Carlos Sainz
34m ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Moto3 News
Rising Irish star touted by Scott Redding set for Moto3 debut
41m ago
Casey O'Gorman, Junior GP 2025
F1 Feature
Revealed: New leader of F1 2025 standings if McLaren results removed
56m ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen would be title rivals
F1 News
“Ambitious” car changes made McLaren “nervous” about sim data
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
Jack Miller tipped for Yamaha MotoGP rescue because he “works commercially”
2h ago
Jack Miller

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls highlights key trait behind Isack Hadjar’s success
2h ago
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
F1 News
"Age has caught up with" Lewis Hamilton with F1 future in spotlight
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
NASCAR Feature
Kyle Larson claims Talladega Nights made NASCAR “a joke” - but he’s missed the point
3h ago
Kyle Larson
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu could test Yamaha MotoGP bike early, BMW won't stop him
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
Lando Norris v Oscar Piastri "bad blood" prevention plan explained by McLaren
3h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri