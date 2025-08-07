Let us have some fun for a moment and picture a 2025 F1 season without McLaren, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris (sorry Papaya fans).

While Piastri and Norris are delivering an enthralling intra-team duel for F1 silverware this year, McLaren have won 11 of the 14 races to have taken place so far. That got us thinking, how would the season be shaping up with no McLaren involvement?

We’ve crunched the numbers and it makes for some interesting, if ultimately pointless, reading…

Three-way driver, team title battle

How the top three would look

A generational F1 title battle would be hotting up between George Russell and Max Verstappen if McLaren were not involved in the 2025 season.

Instead of Piastri leading the way by nine points over Norris, it would be Russell sitting at the top of the standings for Mercedes.

Russell would have claimed five wins and 11 podiums to be eight points clear of Red Bull’s Verstappen, who would be in the hunt for a fifth successive drivers’ crown. Verstappen would have taken four victories, 10 podiums and a sprint win.

Charles Leclerc would be clinging onto the pair in third place, just 26 points behind Russell with four wins and eight podiums to his name, including a second straight home victory at Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton would be out of the championship picture, but having a much better season. Two sprint wins and five podiums would be helping to ensure that Ferrari are well in contention for the constructors’ world title.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (without McLaren) Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 250 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 242 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 224 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 165 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 91 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 91 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 64 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 52 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 51 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 48 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 44 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 41 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 39 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 38 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 29 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 25 18 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Wins and podiums for F1 underdogs

Nico Hulkenberg would have been celebrating a first win at Silverstone

There would have been some fantastic storylines further down the grid, too.

Nico Hulkenberg would have emerged victorious from the chaos to give Sauber a shock win at Silverstone, having already ended his podium drought a few rounds earlier in Spain.

Alex Albon would have two podiums for Williams, Fernando Alonso would have finished third for Aston Martin in Hungary, and Esteban Ocon would have made it onto the podium in China.

Based on the overwhelming majority of your reactions, this would be an even better world championship fight than the one we have currently.

“This would honestly be so much more fun and entertaining,” Eddie Haynes wrote on Instagram.

Another user said: “This championship would be really fun without McLaren. It would have us at the edge of our seats for the entire season.”

Sidd Harthroyy wrote: “Not surprised. Three of the best drivers currently.”