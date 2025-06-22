Ducati unveils special Mugello MotoGP livery

Ducati will race one-off look at home MotoGP race

Ducati's one-off 2025 Italian Grand Prix livery
Ducati's one-off 2025 Italian Grand Prix livery
© Ducati

The factory Ducati MotoGP squad has unveiled a one-off livery for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix inspired by the Renaissance.

Ducati has been dominant at the Italian Grand Prix in recent times, winning six of the last seven races held at Mugello - including the previous three in a row with Pecco Bagnaia.

Following on from its blue special livery design inspired by the Italian football team last year, Ducati has come to race day at Mugello this season with another one-off design.

Teasing it all week, Ducati has pulled the wraps off of its Renaissance-inspired design for Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on Sunday.

The livery has been designed by Aldo Drudi and historian Marcello Simonetta, and is meant to represent both riders as knights and their bikes as steeds.

Famed designed Aldo Drudi has also created VR46’s striking new livery for the Italian Grand Prix, as well as a number of special helmets for Italian riders this weekend.

Ducati starts on pole for Sunday’s grand prix at Mugello, with Marc Marquez leading a factory team 1-2 ahead of Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

Ducati locked out the podium in Saturday’s sprint, with Marc Marquez overcoming an issue with his launch control system at the start to claim his eighth short race victory of the season.

He finished ahead of Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, extending his championship lead to 35 points coming into Sunday.

Marquez received a chorus of boos and jeers during the podium ceremony on the main straight after the sprint, which led to Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi chastising the crowd.

Several other teams are running altered liveries for Sunday’s grand prix at Mugello.

Aprilia has tweaked its livery to feature the colours of the Tricolore, while Pramac has done the same to celebrate an anniversary for title sponsor Prima.

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix begins at 1pm BST.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

