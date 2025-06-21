2025 Italian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Italian Grand Prix (Round 9) where Diogo Moreira picked up back to back positions.
Qualifying for Moto2 in Mugello saw Diogo Moreira find with a record lap for the second round in a row as the Brazilian again powered to pole position ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, round nine of the championship.
Diogo Moreira only picked up his first intermediate class pole at the last round in Aragon and immediately packed up his one lap performance with a new record lap of Mugello.
The Italtrans rider brought his team home glory early with a new record best of 1m 49.745s coming just minutes into the session.
Moreira was keeping out of the way after setting his best lap, moving up the long lap loop, when Filip Salac, who had been Fastest on Friday hit him after have his eye taken by the #10 and Ramirez, with no further action coming from race direction.
Albert Arenas came closest, lapping just 0.112s slower, with the best time from the Gresini rider also set early in the session.
Marcos Ramirez had opposite fortunes, climbing from eleventh to third with two minutes of the session remaining for American Racing.
Manuel Gonzalez, who arrives tied on points with Aron Canet, was quickest in the earlier FP2 session but had dropped to ninth when a late fall for Barry Baltus brought out the yellow flags, canceling the Dynavolt riders red sector lap and leaving him punching his bike in frustration.
Gonzalez rallied and came back for a final run, against himself and the clock he improved to fourth at the chequered flag.
That lap pushed Aragon winner Deniz Oncu back to fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the best of the riders up from Q1.
Celestino Vietti was the best placed Italian at home, and the best Boscoscuro, back behind five Kalex bikes again after showing renewed promise on Friday, the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was sixth fastest in Q2.
Aron Canet was the best of the Fantic riders in seventh, just ahead of teammate Baltus, who remained eighth despite his late tumble.
Daniel Holgado was the top rookie in ninth, doing his best to be able to come back from his pending long lap loop penalty in the race after taking out fellow Aspar rider Alonso (11th) at the last round.
Tony Arbolino completed his improved weekend by earning a top ten start for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha under half a second off the top time in a close session.
|2025 Moto2 Mugello - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 49.745s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.112s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.169s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.172s
|5
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.230s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.278s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.279s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.334s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.354s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.428s
|11
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.450s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.542s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.554s
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.562s
|15
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.625s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.663s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.102s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.121s
|Q1
|19
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.487s
|20
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 50.562s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 50.756s
|22
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 51.017s
|23
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 51.041ss
|24
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 51.268s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 51.876s
|26
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 52.100s
|27
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|1m 53.198s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 53.201s
After his fall Salac slipped to 16th, while his Marc VDS teammate Jake Dixon lost his rider to trade lead and slipstream with, qualifying slightly higher in 14th.
The lap that Joe Roberts set in Q1 was quick enough for a front row start, but the #16 could not replicate his best in Q2, leaving him 18th.
Q1: Roberts top with record pace.
Joe Roberts lead the way out of Q1 with what was then a new record lap of Mugello, bettering his own previous effort - a 1m 49.847s while running solo.
The American was joined in progressing by Oncu, Alonso and Sasaki(15th).
Ivan Ortola, Adrian Huertas and Darryn Binder all briefly held a progression slot, but dropped back so will fill the grid slots from 19th backwards.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) is back in Mugello as replacement for Mario Ajo at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia but was collected by a high-siding Zonta van den Goorbergh (27th).
Following Sergio Garcia’s split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI the team have brought in European Moto2 rider Eric Fernandez(26th), who ran a Boscoscuro bike in that class.