2025 Italian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for Moto2 in Mugello saw Diogo Moreira find with a record lap for the second round in a row as the Brazilian again powered to pole position ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, round nine of the championship.

Diogo Moreira only picked up his first intermediate class pole at the last round in Aragon and immediately packed up his one lap performance with a new record lap of Mugello.

The Italtrans rider brought his team home glory early with a new record best of 1m 49.745s coming just minutes into the session.

Moreira was keeping out of the way after setting his best lap, moving up the long lap loop, when Filip Salac, who had been Fastest on Friday hit him after have his eye taken by the #10 and Ramirez, with no further action coming from race direction.

Albert Arenas came closest, lapping just 0.112s slower, with the best time from the Gresini rider also set early in the session.

Marcos Ramirez had opposite fortunes, climbing from eleventh to third with two minutes of the session remaining for American Racing.

Manuel Gonzalez, who arrives tied on points with Aron Canet, was quickest in the earlier FP2 session but had dropped to ninth when a late fall for Barry Baltus brought out the yellow flags, canceling the Dynavolt riders red sector lap and leaving him punching his bike in frustration.

Gonzalez rallied and came back for a final run, against himself and the clock he improved to fourth at the chequered flag.

That lap pushed Aragon winner Deniz Oncu back to fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the best of the riders up from Q1.

Celestino Vietti was the best placed Italian at home, and the best Boscoscuro, back behind five Kalex bikes again after showing renewed promise on Friday, the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was sixth fastest in Q2.

Aron Canet was the best of the Fantic riders in seventh, just ahead of teammate Baltus, who remained eighth despite his late tumble.

Daniel Holgado was the top rookie in ninth, doing his best to be able to come back from his pending long lap loop penalty in the race after taking out fellow Aspar rider Alonso (11th) at the last round.

Tony Arbolino completed his improved weekend by earning a top ten start for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha under half a second off the top time in a close session.

2025 Moto2 Mugello - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 49.745s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.112s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.169s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.172s 5 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.230s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.278s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.279s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.334s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.354s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.428s 11 David Alonso COL CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.450s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.542s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.554s 14 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.562s 15 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.625s 16 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.663s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.102s 18 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.121s Q1 19 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 50.487s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 50.562s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 50.756s 22 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 51.017s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 51.041ss 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 51.268s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 51.876s 26 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 52.100s 27 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 53.198s 28 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 53.201s

After his fall Salac slipped to 16th, while his Marc VDS teammate Jake Dixon lost his rider to trade lead and slipstream with, qualifying slightly higher in 14th.

The lap that Joe Roberts set in Q1 was quick enough for a front row start, but the #16 could not replicate his best in Q2, leaving him 18th.

Q1: Roberts top with record pace.

Joe Roberts lead the way out of Q1 with what was then a new record lap of Mugello, bettering his own previous effort - a 1m 49.847s while running solo.

The American was joined in progressing by Oncu, Alonso and Sasaki(15th).

Ivan Ortola, Adrian Huertas and Darryn Binder all briefly held a progression slot, but dropped back so will fill the grid slots from 19th backwards.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) is back in Mugello as replacement for Mario Ajo at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia but was collected by a high-siding Zonta van den Goorbergh (27th).

Following Sergio Garcia’s split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI the team have brought in European Moto2 rider Eric Fernandez(26th), who ran a Boscoscuro bike in that class.

