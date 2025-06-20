2025 Italian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Italian Grand Prix (Round 9) at Mugello, where teamwork helped Filip Salac lead the class into qualifying.

Filip Salac, Moto2, 2025
Filip Salac, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Circulating with Elf Marc VDS teammate Jake Dixon played a big part in the success of Filip Salac, who topped the Moto2 timed Friday practice to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at Mugello.

Just 16th in the same session at the last round in Aragon, leading to a Q1 trip, the return to form for Boscoscuro and a test for the team between rounds saw massive improvements, with Salac reaping the rewards with a lap of 1m 50.208s.

That lap, set right at the start of the session - while being led around by fellow Marc VDS rider Jake Dixon - held firm, leading to the Czech rider topping the Practice times unchallenged.

Celestino Vietti came close - with seven minutes to go the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was down in tenth , before a push on his Boscoscuro brought him to within 0.081s of the top time ahead of his home race.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez moved from fifth to third soon after for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the top Kalex in the session.

Barry Baltus made a late leap up to fourth for Fantic Racing, dropping Tony Arbolino back to fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Albert Arenas posted the sixth best time for Italjet Gresini, just faster than top rookie Daniel Holgado. The Aspar rider needs all the advantage he can muster ahead of race day - with a long lap penalty to serve for crashing into teammate David Alonso at the last race in Aragon.

Alonso Lopez was yet another rider seeing improvements aboard the Boscoscuro in eighth, with Dixon ninth after helping out Salac.

Izan Guevara held the same position as he had in the morning to complete the top ten for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Marcos Ramirez also static in eleventh for American Racing.

2025 Moto2 Mugello   - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 50.208s
2Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.080s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.094s
4Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.166s
5Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.261s
6Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.366s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.392s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.437s
9Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)0.461s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.564s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.593s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.685s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.699s
14Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.700s
15Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.750s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.768s
17David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.773s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.884s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.941s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.011s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.204s
22Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.274s
23Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.501s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.630s
25Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.017s
26Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.525s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.094s
28Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.794s

Senna Agius was twelfth fastest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Diogo Moreira - who was second in the photo finish last time out in Aragon moving up to 13th after a tough start aboard the Italtrans bike, which had seen him down in 21st in FP1.

Aron Canet was sat in the drop zone in 14th but was safe as progress stalled in the closing minutes of practice, which was very lucky for the Fantic rider - needing to push his bike back to the pits on the grass with a late issue.

Aragon race winner Deniz Oncu had gotten off to a solid start in the morning but a ragged few laps in the second session saw him 15th and needing a trip through Q1 at Mugello.

Joe Roberts holds the lap record and won from pole at the track in 2024 but was also off the pace in 16th for American Racing,

David Alonso was another rider who faded after a strong FP1, finishing the timed session in 17th - further filling a loaded Q1 for Saturday.

Ayumu Sasaki suffered a huge spinning fall, leaving him 19th at the end of Friday.


The first Moto2 session in Italy - FP1 - was a close affair, lead by Manual Gonzalez, but only by 0.040s from Dixon, with Vietti a close third.

Oncu was fourth quickest, while Alonso was the best placed rookie, completing the top five.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (26th) continues as replacement for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

There is a permanent change after 2024’s early title leader Sergio Garcia split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI by mutual consent. The team have brought in European Moto2 rider Eric Fernandez, already familiar with their choice of Boscoscuro machinery from that class.

Fernandez provided the first crash of the day across all classes late in FP1 at turn ten but had dropped his time by over a second by the afternoon, remaining 28th.
 

2025 Moto2 Mugello  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 50.589s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.040s
3Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.088s
4Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.179s
5David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.196s
6Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.394s
7Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.470s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.557s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)0.559s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.574s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.662s
12Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.673s
13Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.731s
14Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.753s
15Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.927s
16Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.936s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.019s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.022s
19Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.116s
20Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.234s
21Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.522s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.571s
23Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.695s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.053s
25Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.580s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.106s
27Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.912s
28Eric FernandezSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+4.684s

