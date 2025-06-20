2025 Italian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Italian Grand Prix (Round 9) at Mugello, where teamwork helped Filip Salac lead the class into qualifying.
Circulating with Elf Marc VDS teammate Jake Dixon played a big part in the success of Filip Salac, who topped the Moto2 timed Friday practice to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at Mugello.
Just 16th in the same session at the last round in Aragon, leading to a Q1 trip, the return to form for Boscoscuro and a test for the team between rounds saw massive improvements, with Salac reaping the rewards with a lap of 1m 50.208s.
That lap, set right at the start of the session - while being led around by fellow Marc VDS rider Jake Dixon - held firm, leading to the Czech rider topping the Practice times unchallenged.
Celestino Vietti came close - with seven minutes to go the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was down in tenth , before a push on his Boscoscuro brought him to within 0.081s of the top time ahead of his home race.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez moved from fifth to third soon after for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the top Kalex in the session.
Barry Baltus made a late leap up to fourth for Fantic Racing, dropping Tony Arbolino back to fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Albert Arenas posted the sixth best time for Italjet Gresini, just faster than top rookie Daniel Holgado. The Aspar rider needs all the advantage he can muster ahead of race day - with a long lap penalty to serve for crashing into teammate David Alonso at the last race in Aragon.
Alonso Lopez was yet another rider seeing improvements aboard the Boscoscuro in eighth, with Dixon ninth after helping out Salac.
Izan Guevara held the same position as he had in the morning to complete the top ten for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Marcos Ramirez also static in eleventh for American Racing.
|2025 Moto2 Mugello - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.208s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.080s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.094s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.166s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.261s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.366s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.392s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.437s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|0.461s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.564s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.593s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.685s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.699s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.700s
|15
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.750s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.768s
|17
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.773s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.884s
|19
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.941s
|20
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.011s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.204s
|22
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.274s
|23
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.501s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.630s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.017s
|26
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.525s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.094s
|28
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.794s
Senna Agius was twelfth fastest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Diogo Moreira - who was second in the photo finish last time out in Aragon moving up to 13th after a tough start aboard the Italtrans bike, which had seen him down in 21st in FP1.
Aron Canet was sat in the drop zone in 14th but was safe as progress stalled in the closing minutes of practice, which was very lucky for the Fantic rider - needing to push his bike back to the pits on the grass with a late issue.
Aragon race winner Deniz Oncu had gotten off to a solid start in the morning but a ragged few laps in the second session saw him 15th and needing a trip through Q1 at Mugello.
Joe Roberts holds the lap record and won from pole at the track in 2024 but was also off the pace in 16th for American Racing,
David Alonso was another rider who faded after a strong FP1, finishing the timed session in 17th - further filling a loaded Q1 for Saturday.
Ayumu Sasaki suffered a huge spinning fall, leaving him 19th at the end of Friday.
The first Moto2 session in Italy - FP1 - was a close affair, lead by Manual Gonzalez, but only by 0.040s from Dixon, with Vietti a close third.
Oncu was fourth quickest, while Alonso was the best placed rookie, completing the top five.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (26th) continues as replacement for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
There is a permanent change after 2024’s early title leader Sergio Garcia split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI by mutual consent. The team have brought in European Moto2 rider Eric Fernandez, already familiar with their choice of Boscoscuro machinery from that class.
Fernandez provided the first crash of the day across all classes late in FP1 at turn ten but had dropped his time by over a second by the afternoon, remaining 28th.
|2025 Moto2 Mugello - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 50.589s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.040s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.088s
|4
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.179s
|5
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.196s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.394s
|7
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.470s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.557s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex)
|0.559s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.574s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.662s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.673s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.731s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.753s
|15
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.927s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.936s
|17
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.019s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.022s
|19
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.116s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.234s
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.522s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.571s
|23
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.695s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.053s
|25
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.580s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.106s
|27
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.912s
|28
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+4.684s