2025 Italian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Circulating with Elf Marc VDS teammate Jake Dixon played a big part in the success of Filip Salac, who topped the Moto2 timed Friday practice to head directly to Q2 with the best time on the opening day at Mugello.

Just 16th in the same session at the last round in Aragon, leading to a Q1 trip, the return to form for Boscoscuro and a test for the team between rounds saw massive improvements, with Salac reaping the rewards with a lap of 1m 50.208s.

That lap, set right at the start of the session - while being led around by fellow Marc VDS rider Jake Dixon - held firm, leading to the Czech rider topping the Practice times unchallenged.

Celestino Vietti came close - with seven minutes to go the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider was down in tenth , before a push on his Boscoscuro brought him to within 0.081s of the top time ahead of his home race.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez moved from fifth to third soon after for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, the top Kalex in the session.

Barry Baltus made a late leap up to fourth for Fantic Racing, dropping Tony Arbolino back to fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Albert Arenas posted the sixth best time for Italjet Gresini, just faster than top rookie Daniel Holgado. The Aspar rider needs all the advantage he can muster ahead of race day - with a long lap penalty to serve for crashing into teammate David Alonso at the last race in Aragon.

Alonso Lopez was yet another rider seeing improvements aboard the Boscoscuro in eighth, with Dixon ninth after helping out Salac.

Izan Guevara held the same position as he had in the morning to complete the top ten for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Marcos Ramirez also static in eleventh for American Racing.

2025 Moto2 Mugello - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 50.208s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.080s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.094s 4 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.166s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.261s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.366s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.392s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.437s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 0.461s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.564s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.593s 12 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.685s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.699s 14 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.700s 15 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.750s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.768s 17 David Alonso COL CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.773s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.884s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.941s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.011s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.204s 22 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.274s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.501s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.630s 25 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.017s 26 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.525s 27 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.094s 28 Eric Fernandez SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +3.794s

Senna Agius was twelfth fastest on the second Dynavolt bike, with Diogo Moreira - who was second in the photo finish last time out in Aragon moving up to 13th after a tough start aboard the Italtrans bike, which had seen him down in 21st in FP1.

Aron Canet was sat in the drop zone in 14th but was safe as progress stalled in the closing minutes of practice, which was very lucky for the Fantic rider - needing to push his bike back to the pits on the grass with a late issue.

Aragon race winner Deniz Oncu had gotten off to a solid start in the morning but a ragged few laps in the second session saw him 15th and needing a trip through Q1 at Mugello.

Joe Roberts holds the lap record and won from pole at the track in 2024 but was also off the pace in 16th for American Racing,

David Alonso was another rider who faded after a strong FP1, finishing the timed session in 17th - further filling a loaded Q1 for Saturday.

Ayumu Sasaki suffered a huge spinning fall, leaving him 19th at the end of Friday.



The first Moto2 session in Italy - FP1 - was a close affair, lead by Manual Gonzalez, but only by 0.040s from Dixon, with Vietti a close third.

Oncu was fourth quickest, while Alonso was the best placed rookie, completing the top five.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (26th) continues as replacement for Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

There is a permanent change after 2024’s early title leader Sergio Garcia split with QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI by mutual consent. The team have brought in European Moto2 rider Eric Fernandez, already familiar with their choice of Boscoscuro machinery from that class.

Fernandez provided the first crash of the day across all classes late in FP1 at turn ten but had dropped his time by over a second by the afternoon, remaining 28th.

