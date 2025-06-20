2025 Italian MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|2025 Italian MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'44.634s
|20/21
|355k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.110s
|20/21
|355k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.146s
|24/24
|351k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.153s
|21/24
|350k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.311s
|19/19
|352k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.361s
|23/26
|358k
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.450s
|19/22
|353k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.466s
|21/22
|361k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.510s
|19/22
|352k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.645s
|23/23
|352k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.770s
|21/23
|354k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.771s
|19/21
|360k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.807s
|18/18
|354k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.852s
|21/21
|358k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.976s
|18/19
|351k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.018s
|19/24
|351k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.247s
|19/21
|355k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.264s
|19/21
|360k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.364s
|22/23
|356k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.434s
|24/24
|352k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.707s
|20/22
|358k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.693s
|13/19
|351k
* Rookie
Maverick Vinales overpowers the Ducatis to lead Friday practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at a scorching Mugello.
The Tech3 KTM rider edged out home hero Francesco Bagnaia by 0.110s, with title leader Marc Marquez a fraction slower in third.
Alex Marquez completed the top four while Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was among those left outside the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
Fabio Quartararo returned from a mid-session shoulder injury to claim a brave fifth for Monster Yamaha, ahead of Aprilia’s morning leader Marco Bezzecchi.
Alex Rins, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top ten.
This morning's fastest lap time of 1m 46.199s, set by both Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta, was beaten in the opening minutes of the afternoon hour with Vinales and Alex Marquez first into the 1m 45s.
Acosta and Marc Marquez - fast on used rubber this morning – then moved above them. Acosta’s reign lasted until the time attacks began in the final 15 minutes.
Quartararo suffered a heavy early accident at Turn 4, which left the former event winner pointing to his left shoulder as he lay in the gravel trap.
After receiving assistance for what was later reported to be a ‘partial dislocation of the left shoulder’, the Frenchman returned to the paddock on a scooter, where he was met by MotoGP’s Dr Angel Charte.
Despite the pain, Quartararo promptly returned to the track and braced the pain to lap just 0.311s behind Vinales, being checked on by Dr Charte each time he returned to the garage.
Pramac’s Jack Miller made it two Yamahas in the gravel when he fell at the final corner just before the halfway stage. The Australian was left 13th and last of the M1s with team-mate Miguel Oliveira in 11th.
Prior to the time attacks, most riders used medium compound tyres front and rear, pinpointing the likely choice for the grand prix.
Soft rears were then used for the time attacks and may be an option for the Sprint.
|2025 Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'46.199s
|19/19
|359k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.000s
|14/17
|355k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.053s
|16/18
|362k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.094s
|9/18
|359k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.387s
|17/17
|353k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.416s
|4/16
|354k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.449s
|15/18
|356k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.452s
|3/15
|356k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.507s
|6/16
|352k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.657s
|16/16
|353k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.699s
|15/16
|352k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.716s
|14/15
|351k
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.754s
|17/18
|351k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.775s
|15/18
|352k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.850s
|16/17
|351k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.076s
|16/17
|353k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.093s
|4/17
|352k
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.124s
|15/15
|353k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.244s
|14/15
|351k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.619s
|15/15
|351k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.689s
|16/19
|345k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.899s
|11/16
|353k
* Rookie
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Pedro Acosta finish FP1 for the 2025 Italian MotoGP tied at the top of the timesheets at Mugello.
Bezzecchi's superior next-best time saw the Italian officially classified fastest, with Brad Binder just behind team-mate Acosta and title leader Marc Marquez the leading Ducati in fourth (after sticking with used tyres).
Francesco Bagnaia, unbeaten at Mugello since 2021, set the early pace, before countryman Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s 2021 winner Fabio Quartararo moved ahead.
Marc Marquez, who starts the weekend with a 32-point title lead over younger brother Alex, then hit the front just after the midway stage of the 45 minutes, using a soft front tyre vs the (revised) hard of Bezzecchi, Quartararo and Bagnaia.
Marquez, seeking his first Mugello win since 2014, kept control until Acosta and Binder moved into first and second in the final minutes, followed by Bezzecchi's Acosta-matching 1m 46.199s last lap.
Binder and Tech3's Maverick Vinales joined Enea Bastianini in running the mass damper system this morning, but Acosta appeared to continue without the ‘salad box’.
Meanwhile, Bagnaia doubts he will be able to use the bigger 355mm brakes that helped his Aragon form due to the flowing track layout this weekend.
The Italian duly looked to start the Mugello event on the standard 340 discs - and ran wide several times in the closing stages before raising his arm in frustration and pulling into the pits on his way to eighth...
Bagnaia and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio have reportedly homologated the new Ducati fairing, most recently seen at the Aragon test. Marc Marquez still had both his bikes fitted with the original GP25 aero, but with the latest chassis, in FP1.
Under-pressure Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez was the first faller of the weekend, suffering a fast accident at Arrabiata 1 after just ten minutes, damaging the latest RS-GP parts.
Rookie team-mate Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.
HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.