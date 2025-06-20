2025 Italian MotoGP - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'44.634s 20/21 355k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.110s 20/21 355k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.146s 24/24 351k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.153s 21/24 350k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.311s 19/19 352k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.361s 23/26 358k 7 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.450s 19/22 353k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.466s 21/22 361k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.510s 19/22 352k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.645s 23/23 352k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.770s 21/23 354k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.771s 19/21 360k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.807s 18/18 354k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.852s 21/21 358k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.976s 18/19 351k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.018s 19/24 351k 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.247s 19/21 355k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.264s 19/21 360k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.364s 22/23 356k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.434s 24/24 352k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.707s 20/22 358k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.693s 13/19 351k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Maverick Vinales overpowers the Ducatis to lead Friday practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at a scorching Mugello.

The Tech3 KTM rider edged out home hero Francesco Bagnaia by 0.110s, with title leader Marc Marquez a fraction slower in third.

Alex Marquez completed the top four while Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was among those left outside the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Fabio Quartararo returned from a mid-session shoulder injury to claim a brave fifth for Monster Yamaha, ahead of Aprilia’s morning leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Alex Rins, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top ten.

This morning's fastest lap time of 1m 46.199s, set by both Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta, was beaten in the opening minutes of the afternoon hour with Vinales and Alex Marquez first into the 1m 45s.

Acosta and Marc Marquez - fast on used rubber this morning – then moved above them. Acosta’s reign lasted until the time attacks began in the final 15 minutes.

Quartararo suffered a heavy early accident at Turn 4, which left the former event winner pointing to his left shoulder as he lay in the gravel trap.

After receiving assistance for what was later reported to be a ‘partial dislocation of the left shoulder’, the Frenchman returned to the paddock on a scooter, where he was met by MotoGP’s Dr Angel Charte.

Despite the pain, Quartararo promptly returned to the track and braced the pain to lap just 0.311s behind Vinales, being checked on by Dr Charte each time he returned to the garage.

Pramac’s Jack Miller made it two Yamahas in the gravel when he fell at the final corner just before the halfway stage. The Australian was left 13th and last of the M1s with team-mate Miguel Oliveira in 11th.

Prior to the time attacks, most riders used medium compound tyres front and rear, pinpointing the likely choice for the grand prix.

Soft rears were then used for the time attacks and may be an option for the Sprint.

2025 Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'46.199s 19/19 359k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.000s 14/17 355k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.053s 16/18 362k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.094s 9/18 359k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.387s 17/17 353k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.416s 4/16 354k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.449s 15/18 356k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.452s 3/15 356k 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.507s 6/16 352k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.657s 16/16 353k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.699s 15/16 352k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.716s 14/15 351k 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.754s 17/18 351k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.775s 15/18 352k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.850s 16/17 351k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.076s 16/17 353k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.093s 4/17 352k 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.124s 15/15 353k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.244s 14/15 351k 20 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.619s 15/15 351k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.689s 16/19 345k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.899s 11/16 353k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Pedro Acosta finish FP1 for the 2025 Italian MotoGP tied at the top of the timesheets at Mugello.

Bezzecchi's superior next-best time saw the Italian officially classified fastest, with Brad Binder just behind team-mate Acosta and title leader Marc Marquez the leading Ducati in fourth (after sticking with used tyres).

Francesco Bagnaia, unbeaten at Mugello since 2021, set the early pace, before countryman Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s 2021 winner Fabio Quartararo moved ahead.

Marc Marquez, who starts the weekend with a 32-point title lead over younger brother Alex, then hit the front just after the midway stage of the 45 minutes, using a soft front tyre vs the (revised) hard of Bezzecchi, Quartararo and Bagnaia.

Marquez, seeking his first Mugello win since 2014, kept control until Acosta and Binder moved into first and second in the final minutes, followed by Bezzecchi's Acosta-matching 1m 46.199s last lap.

Binder and Tech3's Maverick Vinales joined Enea Bastianini in running the mass damper system this morning, but Acosta appeared to continue without the ‘salad box’.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia doubts he will be able to use the bigger 355mm brakes that helped his Aragon form due to the flowing track layout this weekend.

The Italian duly looked to start the Mugello event on the standard 340 discs - and ran wide several times in the closing stages before raising his arm in frustration and pulling into the pits on his way to eighth...

Bagnaia and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio have reportedly homologated the new Ducati fairing, most recently seen at the Aragon test. Marc Marquez still had both his bikes fitted with the original GP25 aero, but with the latest chassis, in FP1.

Under-pressure Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez was the first faller of the weekend, suffering a fast accident at Arrabiata 1 after just ten minutes, damaging the latest RS-GP parts.



Rookie team-mate Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.