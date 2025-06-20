2025 Italian MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
2025 Italian MotoGP - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'44.634s20/21355k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.110s20/21355k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.146s24/24351k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.153s21/24350k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.311s19/19352k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.361s23/26358k
7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.450s19/22353k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.466s21/22361k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.510s19/22352k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.645s23/23352k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.770s21/23354k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.771s19/21360k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.807s18/18354k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.852s21/21358k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.976s18/19351k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.018s19/24351k
17Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.247s19/21355k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.264s19/21360k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.364s22/23356k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.434s24/24352k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.707s20/22358k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.693s13/19351k

* Rookie

Official Mugello MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 44.504s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 45.770s (2024)

Maverick Vinales overpowers the Ducatis to lead Friday practice for the 2025 Italian MotoGP at a scorching Mugello.

The Tech3 KTM rider edged out home hero Francesco Bagnaia by 0.110s, with title leader Marc Marquez a fraction slower in third.

Alex Marquez completed the top four while Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was among those left outside the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Fabio Quartararo returned from a mid-session shoulder injury to claim a brave fifth for Monster Yamaha, ahead of Aprilia’s morning leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Alex Rins, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio completed the top ten.

This morning's fastest lap time of 1m 46.199s, set by both Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta, was beaten in the opening minutes of the afternoon hour with Vinales and Alex Marquez first into the 1m 45s.

Acosta and Marc Marquez - fast on used rubber this morning – then moved above them. Acosta’s reign lasted until the time attacks began in the final 15 minutes.

Quartararo suffered a heavy early accident at Turn 4, which left the former event winner pointing to his left shoulder as he lay in the gravel trap.

After receiving assistance for what was later reported to be a ‘partial dislocation of the left shoulder’, the Frenchman returned to the paddock on a scooter, where he was met by MotoGP’s Dr Angel Charte.

Despite the pain, Quartararo promptly returned to the track and braced the pain to lap just 0.311s behind Vinales, being checked on by Dr Charte each time he returned to the garage.

Pramac’s Jack Miller made it two Yamahas in the gravel when he fell at the final corner just before the halfway stage. The Australian was left 13th and last of the M1s with team-mate Miguel Oliveira in 11th.

Prior to the time attacks, most riders used medium compound tyres front and rear, pinpointing the likely choice for the grand prix. 

Soft rears were then used for the time attacks and may be an option for the Sprint.

2025 Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'46.199s19/19359k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.000s14/17355k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.053s16/18362k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.094s9/18359k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.387s17/17353k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.416s4/16354k
7Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.449s15/18356k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.452s3/15356k
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.507s6/16352k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.657s16/16353k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.699s15/16352k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.716s14/15351k
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.754s17/18351k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.775s15/18352k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.850s16/17351k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.076s16/17353k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.093s4/17352k
18Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.124s15/15353k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.244s14/15351k
20Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.619s15/15351k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.689s16/19345k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.899s11/16353k

* Rookie

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and KTM's Pedro Acosta finish FP1 for the 2025 Italian MotoGP tied at the top of the timesheets at Mugello.

Bezzecchi's superior next-best time saw the Italian officially classified fastest, with Brad Binder just behind team-mate Acosta and title leader Marc Marquez the leading Ducati in fourth (after sticking with used tyres).

Francesco Bagnaia, unbeaten at Mugello since 2021, set the early pace, before countryman Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s 2021 winner Fabio Quartararo moved ahead.

Marc Marquez, who starts the weekend with a 32-point title lead over younger brother Alex, then hit the front just after the midway stage of the 45 minutes, using a soft front tyre vs the (revised) hard of Bezzecchi, Quartararo and Bagnaia.

Marquez, seeking his first Mugello win since 2014, kept control until Acosta and Binder moved into first and second in the final minutes, followed by Bezzecchi's Acosta-matching 1m 46.199s last lap.

Binder and Tech3's Maverick Vinales joined Enea Bastianini in running the mass damper system this morning, but Acosta appeared to continue without the ‘salad box’.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia doubts he will be able to use the bigger 355mm brakes that helped his Aragon form due to the flowing track layout this weekend.

The Italian duly looked to start the Mugello event on the standard 340 discs - and ran wide several times in the closing stages before raising his arm in frustration and pulling into the pits on his way to eighth...

Bagnaia and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio have reportedly homologated the new Ducati fairing, most recently seen at the Aragon test. Marc Marquez still had both his bikes fitted with the original GP25 aero, but with the latest chassis, in FP1.

Under-pressure Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez was the first faller of the weekend, suffering a fast accident at Arrabiata 1 after just ten minutes, damaging the latest RS-GP parts.

Rookie team-mate Ai Ogura is returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini is again absent from the track - but present as a spectator - due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Marini is replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h was set by Brad Binder in the 2023 Mugello Sprint, then matched by fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro (as a wild-card) during practice last year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

