Fabio Quartararo suffers “partial shoulder dislocation” at Mugello - returns to track!

Fabio Quartararo suffered a "partial dislocation" of his left shoulder during Friday MotoGP practice at Mugello, but returned to action minutes later.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Italian MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of Friday afternoon practice for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, but returned to action just minutes later.

The 2021 world champion, who also won at Mugello that year, was seen pointing frantically to his left shoulder after sliding through the gravel at Turn 4.

One marshal duly applied pressure to the shoulder before Quartararo rose to his feet and unsuccessfully pleaded to be allowed back on the damaged Yamaha.

Quartararo instead returned to the paddock on a scooter, where he was immediately examined by MotoGP medical chief Dr Angel Charte.

According to Dorna’s Jack Appleyard, the Frenchman suffered a “partial dislocation of the left shoulder”, explaining his requests for trackside help.

Despite the injury, Quartararo was back on his M1 less than 15 minutes later and had climbed to sixth by the midpoint of the hour-long session.

Dr Charte checked on Quartararo again after he had been on track, while the #20 declined an ice pack from his team.

The Frenchman went on to claim the fifth fastest lap time, putting him safely into Qualifying 2, but was clearly in pain.

Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller also crashed soon after Quartararo, sliding out at the final corner.

