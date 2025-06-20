Pramac Yamaha “not worried” about “not easy” 2026 MotoGP season for Toprak Razgatlioglu

Pramac Yamaha Team Manager Gino Borsoi says the Italian squad is “not worried” about what could be “not an easy” 2026 MotoGP season for incoming grand prix rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP has gone from being often talked about for its possibility of happening to being much talked about for the difficulty it will present since the announcement of the two-time World Superbike Champion’s move to Pramac Yamaha for the 2025 grand prix season.

It’s a difficulty that Borsoi is aware the Italian team is likely to encounter with Razgatlioglu next season, but one he says the team is not concerned by.

“I hope it will be one of the [most] exciting moves from Superbike to MotoGP,” Borsoi told the MotoGP international TV feed during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

“I’m really excited [...] to have Toprak [Razgatlioglu] on our team for next year.

“It will be not easy for sure because he has to learn a lot of things in a really short time because he has to swap from Superbike to MotoGP.

“So, it will be not an easy season, we know it already. We planned already how it could be difficult for him, but we are not worried about that.

“We are ready for the new challenge, for the new chapter. After Yamaha, we now have also Toprak with us.”

Borsoi added that Razgatlioglu’s mindset is “already good” ahead of the switch that will take place five months from now at the end of the 2025 season.

“For sure it will be important his mindset, his mindset is already good,” Borsoi said.

“I had a few chats with Toprak last week before signing the agreement.

“So, he’s really excited, he really wants to come with us, he wants to show the speed in our world, in the MotoGP paddock.

“This is really important for us because he trusts in Pramac, what he said, and he really trusts in Yamaha. This is the key for perhaps our success in the future.”

One of the key elements of Razgatlioglu’s move which is yet to be finalised is the identity of his crew chief.

Phil Marron, who previously worked with Eugene Laverty, has worked with Razgatlioglu since the 2019 season, in which the Turkish rider took his first WorldSBK race win on the Puccetti Kawasaki.

The Northern Irishman moved with Razgatlioglu from Puccetti to the factory Yamaha team in WorldSBK, where the pair won the world title in 2021, and then from Yamaha to BMW in 2024.

Marron also has previous MotoGP experience when working with the aforementioned Laverty in 2015 and 2016, but Borsoi said that Razgatlioglu’s crew chief will only be decided later in the year.

“Honestly speaking, we cannot discuss about that [Razgatlioglu’s 2026 crew chief],” he said.

“I think it’s not the right moment to discuss about the future of technicians.

“Now we have to work really well in our garage with our two riders and give them all the options to be part of our team for next season.

“Then, during the last part of the season, we will discuss also the structure of Toprak.”