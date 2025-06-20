Luca Marini sets out timeline for MotoGP return

Luca Marini, sidelined from the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend, has revealed a two-stage plan for his MotoGP return after serious Superbike injuries.

The Italian, who suffered a dislocated left hip, fractures to his sternum and collarbone, as well as a collapsed lung in a Suzuka testing crash at the end of last month, told Sky Italia on Friday:

“I feel very lucky, given how my accident was. I’ve started training again and, within two weeks, I think I’ll be in good enough shape to ride a MotoGP bike.”

That timeline rules Marini out of next weekend’s Dutch TT at Assen. “For Assen it’s realistically impossible,” Marini confirmed.

Instead, he’s aiming for a post-Assen private test in Brno, then a racing comeback during the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring (11-13 July).

“Honda has a test planned at Brno after Assen, it could be a good opportunity… then be at 80% for Sachsenring.”

Despite the severity of his injuries, Marini - watching trackside this morning (pictured) - insists he remains upbeat.

“I never lost the desire to get back on a motorbike, I was already thinking about it when I was still in the hospital bed.”

After Sachsenring, MotoGP will head straight for the Czech Grand Prix at Brno before starting a three-weekend summer break.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami is replacing Marini, alongside Joan Mir, for the Italian MotoGP.

Marini's seat is the only factory ride officially available for 2026.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin has been linked to the seat, should he be unable to solve his contractual stalemate with Aprilia.