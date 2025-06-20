Trackhouse insists no 2026 MotoGP talks held with “impressive” rookie after test debut

Trackhouse MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio labelled Manu Gonzalez’s test on the satellite Aprilia at Aragon as “quite impressive” but insists no 2026 talks have taken place.

Moto2 points leader Gonzalez was given an opportunity to ride for the Trackhouse squad at the post-Aragon GP test in place of the injured Ai Ogura two weeks ago.

The Spaniard completed 58 laps during his single day on the bike and was a steady 2.1s off the pace in 21st, placing ahead of LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra - who has raced in the premier class all season.

Gonzalez was also just a few hundredths shy of factory Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

The test was offered as a gift from Trackhouse as it looks to do more in MotoGP for up and coming talents, with Brivio left impressed by Gonzalez’s day on the bike.

“First of all, it’s always very nice to see a young rider for the first time on a MotoGP bike with a big smile and everything,” he told MotoGP’s world feed on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix.

“I have to say it was very positive. I mean, he was quite impressive, quite quickly up to pace already.

“It was a good lap time, but also a good approach, good understanding because there’s a lot of different [things like] the brakes, the engine power, the Michelin tyres and everything.

“So, I think he managed quite well. I think it was a good idea to allow him to test. And let’s see. We made a present.”

As soon as rumours emerged that Gonzalez could get the test, it raised speculation that this was being used as an audition to sound out a replacement for the underperforming Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez has a contract for 2026 with Trackhouse and the team has always maintained that the Spaniard is safe in his seat for next year.

Asked again if there was a possibility of Gonzalez ending up on the bike next year, Brivio replied “We didn’t really say that because we made very clear this was a present, a test - there was nothing beyond that.

“And he enjoyed it. He was happy. That’s it for the moment, there’s nothing else.”