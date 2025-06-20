2025 MotoGP Italy: Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta top FP1 with identical laps

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi led the opening practice for the 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta, as both set identical lap times.

The ninth round of the 2025 season sees MotoGP come to Italy for its first of two visits to the country this year.

Under sweltering conditions on Friday morning in the Tuscany hills, Marco Bezzecchi kicked off his and Aprilia’s home race fastest of all with a 1m49.199s.

Set at the death of the 45-minute session, the British Grand Prix winner moved to the top of the order on his final lap - which was identical to KTM Pedro Acosta’s in second.

In what was a rare sight for the 2025 season, no Ducati riders featured in the top three, though the leading trio of Bezzecchi, Acosta and Brad Binder (KTM) used fresh medium rubber at the end of FP1.

Championship leader Marc Marquez was fourth on a 1m46.293s, but remained on the same rear tyre throughout the session.

The 45-minute FP1 session began with Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the last three Italian GPs, setting the early pace on his factory Ducati as he looks to build on his Aragon breakthrough.

He spent much of the session on the smaller brake discs and not the 355mm ones he used at Aragon to great effect, though towards the end of FP1 several moment on the front end left the Italian fuming.

He would end the session eighth on a 1m46.651s on his factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez had found his way to the top of the order with just over half the session gone, as the Ducati rider produced a 1m46.293s.

This stood as the benchmark until the final five minutes, when Pedro Acosta on a new medium rear deposed him with a 1m46.199s.

That would be bested on the final flying lap of the session, as Bezzecchi on the factory Aprilia produced the exact same lap time - but took top spot by virtue of his second-best effort being fastest than Acosta’s.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was fifth on the VR46 Ducati ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and the Tech3 KTM of Maverick Vinales.

Behind eighth-placed Bagnaia came Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, who was a low-key ninth ahead of LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was the only faller in FP1, after he went down at Turn 8 inside the first 10 minutes of the session.

He ended up 19th, while returning team-mate Ai Ogura was 15th having missed Aragon with injury.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is deputising for the injured Luca Marini this weekend and was 17th at the chequered flag.

Full 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix FP1 results