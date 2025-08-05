Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he would “steal” Isack Hadjar from Red Bull as his surprise pick to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton’s difficult Hungarian Grand Prix has sparked discussion about the seven-time world champion’s F1 career and whether he will see out his Ferrari contract.

Last weekend was arguably the most difficult grand prix of his F1 career to date.

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2, while Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc stormed to pole position.

Hamilton failed to make any progress on race day, finishing outside of the points - his worst-ever finish at the Hungaroring.

The 40-year-old was incredibly downbeat when speaking to the media over the weekend.

Hamilton labelled himself “absolutely useless” after his poor qualifying display.

With Hamilton’s form far from his best, questions are now being raised about his F1 future.

If this form continues, F1 commentator Martin Brundle can’t see Hamilton remaining at Ferrari for two more years.

When speaking to Sky ahead of the race, Ecclestone said he thought it was time for Hamilton to “move over”.

Bernie Ecclestone’s left-field suggestion

Isack Hadjar

With Hamilton’s form and future in the spotlight, it’s led to a wild suggestion from Ecclestone.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ecclestone revealed he would look to poach Hadjar from the Red Bull family.

Hadjar is widely regarded as the rookie of the season so far.

The Frenchman has consistently outperformed teammate Liam Lawson, while showing impressive maturity, bouncing back from his formation lap shunt in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“If I could steal him, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls,” Ecclestone said. “He has done super well in his first year and is a great guy.

Another F1 rookie has caught Ecclestone’s eye.

Gabriel Bortoleto is also enjoying a stellar season for Sauber.

Bortoleto leads Nico Hulkenberg in the qualifying head-to-head at Sauber, and picked up his best result of the season in Hungary, finishing sixth.

“I also rate our friend from Brazil [Gabriel Bortoleto]. He is talented. Both of them are sensible, too,” Ecclestone added.