Surprise Moto2 rider change set for Mugello

Sergio Garcia impacted as rider change tipped in Moto2

Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia

A Moto2 team is set to replace its rider before the next race.

Sergio Garcia and the MSI team are tipped to part ways, Sky Italia report.

There could be an “immediate farewell” before the upcoming Mugello round on June 20-22.

Garcia has only three points in the Moto2 championship this year, despite working with the same technical team who aided Ai Ogura to the title in 2024.

Who will replace Sergio Garcia?

The rider named by Sky Italia to take over from Garcia in the MSI team is Alex Escrig.

He is currently contracted to Forward on a deal which expires at the end of 2026.

Although that includes a possible break clause at the end of this year, it does not allow him to walk away mid-season.

“The team is not inclined to leave Escrig at no cost,” the report states.

Supersport rider Jaume Masiá is also named as an option.

The 2026 plans for the MSI Moto2 team are to pair Ivan Ortola with Angel Piqueras, who will jump from Moto3.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

