Moto2 riders react to stunning 0.003s photo finish: “No way we wouldn’t touch…”

Denis Oncu and Diogo Moreira delivered the closest-ever Moto2 finish at Aragon.

A photo finish revealed that Oncu had won his first race in the class by just 0.003s after a last-lap overtake.

It was the culmination of a sensational scrap where the battling riders made contact.

Oncu explained: “In the middle of the last corner he closed the inside line.

“I said ‘he won’t let me go inside’ so I opened more throttle to go wide.

“He’s a clever guy, intelligent. On the exit he closed the outside.

“So there was no way he wouldn’t touch. When we touched, the speed was the same.

“I said ‘please, please, please..’

“I looked at the TV and it said ‘Denis Oncu P1’.”

Moto2

Thrilled with his feat, Oncu continued: “I arrived at the last corner. He closed the door. I said ‘I am second, I need to try something…’

“I opened more throttle and tried around the outside. It brought me victory by three thousandths of a second!

“There was a screen with my name on it - f*** yeah! It feels good!”

Oncu had been competitive all weekend, saying: “The consistency, I like. I was first, third, first…

“I was struggling to turn the bike. This bike has fast corners and you can do different styles.

“When I am not able to turn, I change style to ride with gas and more rear tyre.”

Moreira put up the fastest lap of the race in his valiant effort to keep Oncu at bay.

But it was ultimately for nothing, as he pipped by the closest margin ever record in Moto2.

“I tried to make a gap on the last lap but it was difficult,” Moreira said.

“At the last corner I heard the bike, I knew Denis was there.

“I tried to close the gap but it was impossible with my tyre.

“Five laps from the end, my tyre was destroyed.

“Five laps from the end I was closing the gap, I was faster. It was super good, I was enjoying riding the bike.

“On the last lap, when I saw Denis close, I tried to pass him but it was impossible.”