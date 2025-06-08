2025 Aragon Moto2 - Race Results

Dennis Oncu put it all on the line with his last lap pass gaining the momentum needed for victory at round eight, the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider qualified well, in third, with a strong start seeing him sat behind first pole-sitter Diogo Moreira, then Barry Baltus for the bulk of the race.

The Turkish rider pushed ahead on lap fourteen, with a series of new best race laps, showcasing his ability through the final corners.

Moreira replied with his own best lap, with the duo pulling clear as they battled.

The Brazilian lead over the line for the final lap, with Oncu in close pursuit. Oncu was on the limit with his tyre failing, so needed to get creative as Moreira ran a strong blocking line ahead.

With the inside unavailable into the final corners where the #53 had been so strong, he instead used his line and speed to go around the outside, which gave him momentum and slipstream to the line.

Neck and neck, the pair both leaned into each other -touching to try and get that final advantage - with a photo finish needed to confirm the closest ever Moto2 race - Oncu finished ahead by just 0.003s for his first intermediate class win.

Moreira gave everything, putting in another new fastest race lap on the last lap trying to withstand the charge, but was a close second, for consecutive visits to the second step of the podium with the Italtrans Racing Team.

The all Kalex podium was completed by Baltus, just a viewer behind for the final lap after showing strong progress by leading a Moto2 race for the first time aboard his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike.



Silverstone winner Senna Agius was full of fight in the closing stages, passing Aron Canet for fourth late in the race for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Filip Salac also past Canet on the last lap for fifth aboard the Elf Marc VDS bike, the top Boscoscuro rider in Aragon.

Canet was forced to settle for sixth on the second Fantic bike, the best home rider at the Spanish track.

Manuel Gonzalez was fighting back from 18th on the grid after a crash at the start of Q2 on Saturday, climbing to seventh before being chased down by the American Racing duo.

With both riders keen to out-do their teammate it was Joe Roberts who first passed the Dynavolt bike for seventh, soon followed by Marcos Ramirez in eighth, as tyre life had seemed to have been eaten into by Gonzalez needing to fight through the pack, leaving him ninth at the chequered flag.

Alonso Lopez had a strong start and was as high as fifth before he too began heading in the wrong direction holding onto a top ten finish for Beta Tools SpeedRS as the Boscoscuro riders endured a tough Aragon weekend.

2025 Moto2 Aragon - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 12.600s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.003s 3 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +1.949s 4 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +5.146s 5 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +5.926s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +6.275s 7 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.192s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +9.252s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +9.296s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +12.144s 11 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +14.601s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +15.442s 13 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +15.601s 14 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +17.549s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +17.601s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +18.658s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +19.376s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +24.741s 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +24.854s 20 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +26.598s 21 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +32.757s 22 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +36.701s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +42.372s 24 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1m 42.053s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 26 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF 27 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 28 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF

The Spaniard held a clear gap over fellow countryman Izan Guevara in eleventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, with his own small advantage enough to keep him ahead of the Gresini of Albert Arenas in twelfth.



2024 race winner Jake Dixon saw his hard weekend end in 13th, pushing his way into the points places for Elf Marc VDS - victory came last year while still a Kalex rider.



Ivan Ortola was the top rookie finisher in 14th for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, with the final point going to Daniel Munoz, off of Forward machinery as he was instead replacing Collin Veijer in Aragon at Red Bull KTM Ajo, picking up his first points this season.

Celestino Vietti never recovered from his qualifying woes which saw him fail to make it out of Q1, finishing 18th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jorge Navarro was dropped to the back of the grid on his forward bike after being given a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in Q1, he finished 23rd.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (24th ) replaced the injured Mario Aji for Honda Team Asia.



Binder saw his race over before it had begun - from 26th on the grid the Gresini rider had a long lap penalty to serve for crashing into van den Goorbergh in FP1 in France, and went on to fail to finish the race.

Daniel Holgado took out fellow Aspar rookie David Alonso on the first lap, while Ayumu Sasaki was the final rider to crash out.

Championship Standings

After a difficult home round for both Gonzalez and Canet they leave Aragon tied on 118 points , with Gonzalez placed ahead on results count back.

Moreira’s consistent run moves him up to third overall, on 90 points with Baltus also now ahead of Dixon in fourth with a total of 89. Dixon slips to fifth, on 85.

The top rookie standings are lead by Daniel Holgado, who stays on 36 points, Alonso remains on 28, with Ortola moving onto a total of 19.