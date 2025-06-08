2025 Aragon Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix at the MotorLand circuit, which saw a photo finish needed as Dennis Oncu took the closest ever win the the class.

Deniz Oncu, Diogo Moreira, photo finish, Moto3, Aragon, 2025
Deniz Oncu, Diogo Moreira, photo finish, Moto3, Aragon, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Dennis Oncu put it all on the line with his last lap pass gaining the momentum needed for victory at round eight, the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider qualified well, in third, with a strong start seeing him sat behind first pole-sitter Diogo Moreira, then Barry Baltus for the bulk of the race.

The Turkish rider pushed ahead on lap fourteen, with a series of new best race laps, showcasing his ability through the final corners.

Moreira replied with his own best lap, with the duo pulling clear as they battled.

The Brazilian lead over the line for the final lap, with Oncu in close pursuit. Oncu was on the limit with his tyre failing, so needed to get creative as Moreira ran a strong blocking line ahead.

With the inside unavailable into the final corners where the #53 had been so strong, he instead used his line and speed to go around the outside, which gave him momentum and slipstream to the line.

Neck and neck, the pair both leaned into each other -touching to try and get that final advantage - with a photo finish needed to confirm the closest ever Moto2 race - Oncu finished ahead by just 0.003s for his first intermediate class win.

Moreira gave everything, putting in another new fastest race lap on the last lap trying to withstand the charge, but was a close second, for consecutive visits to the second step of the podium with the Italtrans Racing Team.

The all Kalex podium was completed by Baltus, just a viewer behind for the final lap after showing strong progress by  leading a Moto2 race for the first time aboard his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike.


Silverstone winner Senna Agius was full of fight in the closing stages, passing Aron Canet for fourth late in the race for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Filip Salac also past Canet on the last lap for fifth aboard the Elf Marc VDS bike, the top Boscoscuro rider in Aragon.

Canet was forced to settle for sixth on the second Fantic bike, the best home rider at the Spanish track.

Manuel Gonzalez was fighting back from 18th on the grid after a crash at the start of Q2 on Saturday, climbing to seventh before being chased down by the American Racing duo.

With both riders keen to out-do their teammate it was Joe Roberts who first passed the Dynavolt bike for seventh, soon followed by Marcos Ramirez in eighth, as tyre life had seemed to have been eaten into by Gonzalez needing to fight through the pack, leaving him ninth at the chequered flag.

Alonso Lopez had a strong start and was as high as fifth before he too began heading in the wrong direction holding onto a top ten finish for Beta Tools SpeedRS as the Boscoscuro riders endured a tough Aragon weekend.

2025 Moto2 Aragon  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)35m 12.600s
2Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.003s
3Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.949s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+5.146s
5Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+5.926s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+6.275s
7Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.192s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.252s
9Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+9.296s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+12.144s
11Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+14.601s
12Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+15.442s
13Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+15.601s
14Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+17.549s
15Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+17.601s
16Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+18.658s
17Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+19.376s
18Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+24.741s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+24.854s
20Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+26.598s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+32.757s
22Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+36.701s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+42.372s
24Nakarin  AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1m 42.053s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF
26Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)DNF
27David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
28Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF

The Spaniard held a clear gap over fellow countryman Izan Guevara in eleventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, with his own small advantage enough to keep him ahead of the Gresini of Albert Arenas in twelfth.


2024 race winner Jake Dixon saw his hard weekend end in 13th, pushing his way into the points places for Elf Marc VDS - victory came last year while still a Kalex rider.


Ivan Ortola was the top rookie finisher in 14th for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, with the final point going to Daniel Munoz, off of Forward machinery as he was instead replacing Collin Veijer in Aragon at Red Bull KTM Ajo, picking up his first points this season.

Celestino Vietti never recovered from his qualifying woes which saw him fail to make it out of Q1, finishing 18th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jorge Navarro was dropped to the back of the grid on his forward bike after being given a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in Q1, he finished 23rd.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (24th ) replaced the injured Mario Aji for Honda Team Asia.


Binder saw his race over before it had begun - from 26th on the grid the Gresini rider had a long lap penalty to serve for crashing into van den Goorbergh in FP1 in France, and went on to fail to finish the race.

Daniel Holgado took out fellow Aspar rookie David Alonso on the first lap, while Ayumu Sasaki was the final rider to crash out.

Championship Standings

After a difficult home round for both Gonzalez and Canet they leave Aragon tied on 118 points , with Gonzalez placed ahead on results count back.

Moreira’s consistent run moves him up to third overall, on 90 points with Baltus also now ahead of Dixon in fourth with a total of 89. Dixon slips to fifth, on 85.

The top rookie standings are lead by Daniel Holgado, who stays on 36 points, Alonso remains on 28, with Ortola moving onto a total of 19.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2 Results
27m ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Race Results
Deniz Oncu, Diogo Moreira, photo finish, Moto3, Aragon, 2025
MotoGP
55m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
1h ago
Michael Evans “devastated” by loss of Isle of Man TT podium following Supertwin disqualification
Michael Evans, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Le Mans
1h ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official test day LIVE UPDATES!
Le Mans 2025
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Aragon Moto3 - Race Results
David Munoz, Race winner, Moto3, Aragon, 2025.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer: “Marc Marquez is my idol, Alex is my team-mate”
Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Le Mans News
2h ago
“Competition fiercer” Ferrari insist after 24 Hours of Le Mans Scrutineering
Ferrari
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller analyses Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP struggles: “It’s a confidence thing”
Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco, Alex Rins, Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
2h ago
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas holds talks over the same 2026 F1 seat
Sergio Perez
F1 News
3h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?